Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Oyugi Magwanga quits as Homa Bay Deputy Governor

“After a deep reflection and consultations with leaders, as well as supporters and my family, I have resolved to resign from the office of the deputy governor with immediate effect,” Magwanga stated.

Published

HOMA BAY, Feb 26 – Oyugi Magwanga has resigned Homa Bay Deputy Governor citing frustration by the county leadership that rendered his office inoperative.

Speaking during a news conference, Magwanga narrated how he has been locked out of his officer since December 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He further stated that he his official vehicles were repossessed, and that he lacked essential support, leaving the Office of Deputy Governor’s non-operational.

“After a deep reflection and consultations with leaders, as well as supporters and my family, I have resolved to resign from the office of the deputy governor with immediate effect,” Magwanga stated.

Magwanga fallout with Wanga during the November 27, 2025, Kasipul parliamentary by-election. where he campaigning for independent candidate Philip Aroko, despite Wanga leading campaigns for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Boyd Were.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Kenya bets on partnerships to grow pool of experts

KNRA Director-General James Keter said collaborations with institutions such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have provided valuable resources and technical guidance across...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Voting Underway in mini-polls held in Isiolo South and three Wards

"After the final voter has cast their ballot, the Presiding Officer in full view of agents, observers, and the media will open the ballot...

3 hours ago

Kenya

‘Phase 3 of prisons services pay rise to take effect July’ – President Ruto announces

"We have raised salaries for officers at entry level by 36 per cent and 24 per cent at the maximum scale since 2024 under...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kindiki Says Leadership Is About Performance

Kindiki said he draws inspiration from former President Mwai Kibaki, stressing that leadership is about performance, not noise nor violence.

4 hours ago

EDUCATION

PAC orders immediate reinstatement of Muslim student barred over hijab

“There is an incident reported at St Mary’s Lwak Girls in Siaya where a Muslim student who joined Grade 10 was refused permission to...

4 hours ago

World

City Residents Weigh In on Ruto-Sakaja Deal as County Assembly kicks ‘public participation’ hearing

David Omondi, a motorist operating within the Central Business District, described the agreement as a turning point for the capital.

5 hours ago

County News

Senate–Governors standoff escalates as Kingi calls off planned meeting

Council of Governors holds urgent meeting after Senate Speaker Amason Kingi suspends talks, citing governors’ failure to appear before Senate oversight committees.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Tribunal extends orders barring removal of Sifuna as ODM Sec-Gen until March 12

Sifuna had dismissed his removal as Secretary-General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), calling the decision illegitimate and insisting he will continue in the...

6 hours ago