Kenya

Protect Your Vote: IEBC Tightens Controls on Mobile Phone Use During By-Elections

Edung emphasized that the secrecy of the ballot is a constitutional right under Articles 38(3)(b) and 81(e)(i) and is fundamental to democratic elections.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cautioned voters in Thursday’s by-elections against using mobile phones inside polling stations, citing concerns over the secrecy of the ballot.

In a statement, the commission’s chairperson Edung Ethekon stated that during previous by-elections on 27th November 2025, some voters photographed their marked ballot papers and shared images on social media, compromising the confidentiality of their vote.

“Any act that compromises this secrecy, including photographing or recording a marked ballot paper, undermines the integrity of the electoral process, exposes voters to undue influence, coercion, and vote-buying, and constitutes an electoral offence,” he stated.

Ethekon warned that photographing, recording, or otherwise revealing marked ballots constitutes an electoral offence and exposes voters to undue influence, coercion, or vote-buying.

He stated that to uphold electoral integrity, the Commission will implement administrative control measures at polling stations.

“To prevent such occurrences, the Commission will apply administrative control measures at polling stations. These measures are intended solely to protect voters and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.”

He pointed out that theses measures aim to protect voters, maintain the transparency of the election process, and ensure that all votes are cast freely and securely.

