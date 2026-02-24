Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DPP Renson Ingonga/FILE/ODPP

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP blames investigative delays by DCI, IPOA for slow prosecution of police misconduct cases

“I’ll implore upon you, the fourth estate, for you to support us on this. Kenyans do not understand the roles of these institutions. You must tell Kenyans that the ODPP or the DPP is at the tail end of anything. So, unless the investigations are done, the DPP can’t do much,” Ingonga said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24— The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has attributed delays in prosecuting cases of police misconduct to slow and incomplete investigations by oversight and investigative agencies, particularly the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Speaking on Monday, Ingonga said his office can only act after investigators have gathered sufficient evidence and forwarded complete files for review and prosecution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He stressed that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) operates at the final stage of the criminal justice process and cannot initiate trials without credible and well-documented investigations.

“I’ll implore upon you, the fourth estate, for you to support us on this. Kenyans do not understand the roles of these institutions. You must tell Kenyans that the ODPP or the DPP is at the tail end of anything. So, unless the investigations are done, the DPP can’t do much,” Ingonga said.

He noted that public outrage often targets the DPP whenever incidents involving police brutality or misconduct occur. Yet, responsibility for investigations lies with other agencies, depending on the nature of the incident.

“That’s why you’ll hear at times an incident has happened and someone is saying ‘the DPP’ instead of saying the investigative agents, which are different depending on the kind of activities. Like what you’re saying, lobbing tear gas and whatever that’s [for] IPOA to investigate,” he explained, noting the DPP “comes in” once the investigations are done.

Ingonga emphasized that prosecutions cannot be driven by public pressure alone, warning that weak evidence could undermine cases in court and violate the rights of suspects.

“We must also understand that it is not enough for an incident to happen and we imagine that there be prosecution. What is important is the investigations because the way investigations are carried out and evidence collected is what informs the DPP to go to court,” he said.

The DPP explained that if the evidence does not meet the required legal threshold, his office cannot take the cases to court.

He added that the ODPP does not “refuse” to prosecute cases but must ensure that evidence meets legal thresholds to secure convictions and uphold due process.

“We don’t refuse, but if the evidence gathered is not enough, we don’t just go to court for the sake of it because we must also protect the rights of everyone, even the suspects,” Ingonga noted.

The remarks come amid heightened public scrutiny over police conduct and accountability in Kenya, with civil society groups and victims’ families often accusing state institutions of shielding officers implicated in abuse.

In recent months, police have been under scrutiny over the shooting of civilians and disruption of public events, particularly during anti-government rallies.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

Police given 10 days to complete probe on cleric suspected of molesting 12 minors

According to court documents, the suspect is accused of luring madrassa students aged between five and 14 years into committing indecent acts with him...

24 minutes ago

County News

Kitengela lounge shooting: DCI recommends murder charges against senior detective, 4 others

The DCI has submitted a file to the ODPP recommending murder and attempted murder charges against five individuals, including a senior detective, in connection...

31 minutes ago

crime

DCI arrests 2 suspects linked to armed robbery, abduction in Kisauni

DCI detectives have arrested two suspects linked to the robbery and abduction of a businessman in Mombasa and recovered an AK-47 rifle and other...

1 hour ago

County News

DIG Lagat opens Imbiakalo police station to boost security in Malava

The new police station, funded by the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), is expected to strengthen law enforcement operations in the area and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Roadside traders given 7 days to clear Thika Superhighway as KeNHA plans safety upgrades

KeNHA has issued a seven-day ultimatum to traders along Thika Superhighway to vacate road reserves, paving way for safety upgrades and easing congestion.

3 hours ago

County News

2 hurt after heavy rains collapse 50 houses in Kibagare slums

Two people were injured after heavy rainfall caused about 50 makeshift houses to collapse in Kibagare slums, Westlands. Police have launched investigations.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IED blast injures 3 police officers in Fafi, Garissa County

Three police officers were injured after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device during a patrol in Fafi, Garissa County. Anti-terror police are investigating.

3 hours ago

crime

NACADA destroys 5,000 litres of illicit brew in West Pokot

"Illlegal alcohol production will not be tolerated. Community health comes first," NACADA warned via it's X account

4 hours ago