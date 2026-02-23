Appeals Court to begin hearing 406 cases in four days

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – The Court of Appeal will hear 406 appeals and applications in an intensive four-day session starting today, as the Judiciary moves to clear case backlogs and fast-track the delivery of justice.

Judiciary Communications Practitioner Zakheem Rajan says the matters, scheduled to run from February 23 to February 26.

Rajan said the expanded capacity of the court has made the ambitious schedule possible, citing the recent appointment of 15 new judges.

“406 appeals & applications, all in 4 days, start tomorrow at the Court of Appeal. With 15 new judges, we are tackling delays & improving access to justice like never before,” he said.

The Judiciary in its annual report indicated that over 14,000 unresolved matters existed, with over 600 new appeals filed daily.

The hearings are expected to cover a wide range of disputes, including civil, criminal, and commercial appeals. Court officials have assured litigants and advocates that all necessary logistical arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth proceedings throughout the week.

The Court scheduled 148 judgments and rulings for delivery in late January and 406 appeals for hearing in early February 2026.

The Appeals Court had a clearance rate of less than 40% in the previous financial year, necessitating urgent reforms.