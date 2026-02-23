Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

JUDICIARY

Appeals Court to begin hearing 406 cases in four days

The Judiciary in its annual report indicated that over 14,000 unresolved matters existed, with over 600 new appeals filed daily.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – The Court of Appeal will hear 406 appeals and applications in an intensive four-day session starting today, as the Judiciary moves to clear case backlogs and fast-track the delivery of justice.

Judiciary Communications Practitioner Zakheem Rajan says the matters, scheduled to run from February 23 to February 26.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rajan said the expanded capacity of the court has made the ambitious schedule possible, citing the recent appointment of 15 new judges.

“406 appeals & applications, all in 4 days, start tomorrow at the Court of Appeal. With 15 new judges, we are tackling delays & improving access to justice like never before,” he said.

The Judiciary in its annual report indicated that over 14,000 unresolved matters existed, with over 600 new appeals filed daily.

The hearings are expected to cover a wide range of disputes, including civil, criminal, and commercial appeals. Court officials have assured litigants and advocates that all necessary logistical arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth proceedings throughout the week.

The Court scheduled 148 judgments and rulings for delivery in late January and 406 appeals for hearing in early February 2026.

The Appeals Court had a clearance rate of less than 40% in the previous financial year, necessitating urgent reforms.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Gachagua positions himself as Kipsigis defender; accuses elected leaders of Silence

I will be your defender because your Members of Parliament are not speaking, the senator is not speaking, and the president is not speaking...

3 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Auditor-General flags Sh10.85 billion missing in Talanta Sports City project

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu reports Sh10.85 billion of public funds missing in Talanta Sports City project; stadium costs rise from Sh35bn to Sh45.85bn.

2 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC arrests Garissa MCA, two former county officials over Sh 51.4 Million fraudulent payments

The charges include conspiracy to commit corruption contrary to Section 47A(3) read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (Cap 65),...

2 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Archbishop Ole Sapit warns of ‘Haiti-style’ lawlessness amidst rise of politically sponsored gangs

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 —Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to rein in...

2 hours ago

County News

Senate invites public input on Thika bid to be elevated to City status

The Committee will hold a public hearing on the application on Friday, March, 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Thika Municipal Chambers, Thika...

3 hours ago

business

Uganda formalizes participation in Kenya Pipeline Company IPO

“By investing in KPC, a key player in regional petroleum transport and storage, Uganda aims to enhance supply chain stability, ensure reliable and affordable...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior PS Omollo, Sifuna trade accusations over State interference in opposition rallies

“And we will not allow anyone else, even those who are engaged in youthful misadventure, who are trying to misuse our young people to...

5 hours ago

County News

10-month-old baby dies in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Nakuru

A 10-month-old baby has died in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after a charcoal stove was left burning inside a house in Subukia, police say.

5 hours ago