Two Lionesses Safely Guided Back into Nairobi National Park After Straying into Kitengela

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Two lionesses that were spotted roaming outside Nairobi National Park in the Kitengela area have been successfully tracked and guided back into the protected park following a coordinated overnight operation by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

According to a statement issued by KWS on Thursday, patrol teams used the EarthRanger wildlife tracking system to locate the animals and safely steer them back into the park without incident

“The two lionesses earlier sighted outside Nairobi National Park have been successfully tracked using the EarthRanger system and safely guided back into the park by KWS patrol teams during the night. The situation is fully under control, and the public may safely go on with their normal activities,” KWS said.

The agency assured residents in surrounding areas that there was no immediate danger following the operation, urging the public to remain calm and continue with their daily routines.

KWS also commended members of the public for promptly alerting authorities and maintaining calm during the incident, noting that the cooperation played a critical role in ensuring the safety of both people and wildlife.

“We thank members of the public for their calmness, cooperation, and timely reporting, which greatly supported the safe resolution of this incident and ensured the protection of both people and wildlife,” the statement added.

The wildlife authority said the successful operation demonstrated the importance of shared responsibility in conservation, emphasizing collaboration between government agencies, partners, local communities and other stakeholders in managing human-wildlife interactions.

“This outcome highlights that conservation is a shared responsibility. Through collaboration between KWS, partners, stakeholders and local communities, we continue to protect our wildlife and coexist safely with nature,” KWS said.

Nairobi National Park borders residential estates, industrial zones and major transport corridors, making occasional wildlife straying incidents possible. KWS has continued to invest in technology-driven monitoring systems to enhance rapid response and strengthen coexistence between urban communities and wildlife.