Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The national performance trials were conducted in Mtwapa, Kandara and Alupe, in a process aimed at boosting yields and strengthening food security ahead of full commercial release in Kenya and Uganda/Cassavaplus.org

AGRICULTURE

Kenya clears GM cassava after trials, awaits commercial release

Kenya has completed national performance trials for GM cassava resistant to disease and drought and is now awaiting commercial approval, the National Biosafety Authority says.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 — Kenya has completed national performance trials (NPTs) for genetically modified (GM) cassava varieties and is now awaiting approval for their commercial release, the National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has said.

NBA Acting Director of Technical Services Josphat Muchiri said the disease-resistant and drought-tolerant cassava varieties have passed the final agronomic performance tests and are ready for the next stage of regulatory approval.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The cassava varieties are now awaiting commercialisation,” Muchiri said.

The GM cassava, developed by the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO), is engineered to resist Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD), a devastating viral infection that causes browning and malformation of the edible roots, and to withstand drought conditions.

Trial in Mtwapa, Kandara and Alupe

The national performance trials were conducted in Mtwapa, Kandara and Alupe, in a process aimed at boosting yields and strengthening food security ahead of full commercial release in Kenya and Uganda.

Muchiri said the National Biosafety Authority, whose mandate is to supervise and regulate the transfer, handling and use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), is satisfied that the varieties meet safety and performance thresholds for human and animal health and environmental protection.

He said Kenya has already commercialised other GM crops, noting that Bt cotton was approved in 2020 and is currently grown on about 10,000 acres in Eastern, Central, Western and Nyanza regions.

Bt maize was approved for commercialisation in 2025, but its rollout remains suspended following High Court conservatory orders.

Drought tolerance

Muchiri explained that Bt maize is genetically modified to resist maize stalk borer and fall armyworm pests, while Bt cotton is engineered to resist the cotton bollworm.

He added that Kenya is also developing other GM crops, including cassava resistant to CBSD, herbicide-tolerant soybean and drought-tolerant maize varieties designed to withstand water stress.

Beyond crops, Muchiri noted that some GM animals have been approved in other countries, including GM mosquitoes in the United States and Brazil, GloFish for ornamental purposes in the US and Canada, and GM salmon in the same markets.

He said GMO research and development in Kenya is being undertaken at institutions including KALRO, the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), Kenyatta University, the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Muchiri revealed that the Authority’s mandate is set to expand to include biosecurity as a matter of national security, with the government currently reviewing a National Biosafety and Biosecurity Act.

He said the review will cover emerging technologies such as genome editing, synthetic biology and gene-drive technologies, which he described as potential security risks.

“National Biosafety Authority already acts as a frontline defence at various border entry points,” Muchiri said, adding that the Authority conducts border patrols, market surveillance and intelligence-led inspections to prevent the entry and circulation of unauthorised GM products.

“In line with this, quarterly market surveillance is carried out in shops and agro-dealers to ensure no unauthorised products have infiltrated the country through porous border points,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

From trial and error to algorithms: How China is using AI to rewrite crop breeding

China is deploying artificial intelligence to transform crop breeding, cutting development time in half and accelerating the creation of high-yield, climate-resilient crops as part...

1 hour ago

AGRICULTURE

Court defers Sugar Board election case to March 19 as farmers join suit

The High Court in Kakamega has deferred the Kenya Sugar Board election case to March 19 after allowing farmers to join a petition challenging...

2 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

40,000 farmers get Sh645mn boost in EU-backed soil health, agroecology push

The EU has launched a Sh645 million soil health and agroecology programme targeting 40,000 farmers in six counties to boost climate-resilient agriculture in Kenya.

1 day ago

AGRICULTURE

Govt hails sugar sector revival as 4 key mills resume operations

The government says the sugar sector is on the path to recovery after Chemelil, Sony, Nzoia and Muhoroni mills resumed operations, boosting farmer earnings...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya exits COMESA Sugar Safeguard regime after 24 years

Kenya has formally exited the COMESA Sugar Safeguard regime after 24 years, with the Sugar Board saying the industry is now competitive, reformed and...

January 4, 2026

County News

Ugenya man filmed carrying tied-up python on bicycle says KWS failing farmers

A Ugenya man filmed carrying a tied-up python on a bicycle urges KWS to act, warning rising wildlife attacks are hurting livelihoods and food...

December 30, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Mega Dam Programme to Strengthen Food Security and Trade – President Ruto

The President said the dams will convert areas previously classified as low agricultural potential into high-output farming zones.

November 30, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises 50 mega dams, thousands of micro-dams to cut Sh500bn food import bill

Speaking during his the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, Ruto described the country’s food insecurity as a self-inflicted limitation caused by underinvestment in...

November 20, 2025