Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Agriculture Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh said the reopening of Chemelil Sugar Factory, alongside Sony, Nzoia and Muhoroni mills, marks a significant milestone in the government’s plan to restore the troubled sector and safeguard farmers’ livelihoods/CFM

AGRICULTURE

Govt hails sugar sector revival as 4 key mills resume operations

The government says the sugar sector is on the path to recovery after Chemelil, Sony, Nzoia and Muhoroni mills resumed operations, boosting farmer earnings and cutting payment delays.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 13 — The government has announced major progress in the revival of Kenya’s sugar sector following the resumption of operations by four key mills that had previously stalled.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh said the reopening of Chemelil Sugar Factory, alongside Sony, Nzoia and Muhoroni mills, marks a significant milestone in the government’s plan to restore the troubled sector and safeguard farmers’ livelihoods.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on Monday during a visit to Chemelil Sugar Factory, Ronoh said the return of milling activities signals a turning point for an industry that has struggled for years with mismanagement, debt and delayed payments to farmers.

“Today we are happy as the government because we are witnessing the roaring back of Chemelil and other sugar factories,” Ronoh said.

“This was our intended plan to bring back the sugar sector to its rightful place because it is very critical to the economy and to the livelihoods of our people.”

Chemelil Sugar Factory is currently operating at half capacity and is on course to reach full production of about 3,500 metric tonnes of cane per day.

Improved earnings

The PS noted that the resumption of milling has already translated into improved earnings and timely payments for farmers, a long-standing grievance in the sector.

“For the first time, farmers are being paid every seven days, and they are earning as much as Sh5,750 per tonne, which is the highest they have ever received,” he said.

This, he added, is a sharp departure from the past when farmers would wait for months without payment.

Ronoh said the government has directed millers to develop a five-year turnaround blueprint aimed at transforming Kenya from a sugar-importing country into a self-sufficient producer.

However, he acknowledged that inadequate cane supply remains a major challenge.

To address the shortage, the PS said the Kenya Sugar Research Institute has been tasked with rolling out twenty-seven new cane varieties that mature faster, produce higher yields and are climate-resilient.

Cutting harvest losses

He added that farmers will receive training and technical support to boost cane production and reduce harvest losses linked to outdated varieties.

“We want to see more engagement between farmers and millers so that cane production is well coordinated and sustainable,” he said.

Ronoh also raised concern over cane poaching, crop destruction and manipulation of weighing machines, saying the government has deployed teams to ensure weighing equipment is properly calibrated and to enhance security on farms.

He warned individuals involved in illegal sugar smuggling that their days were numbered, noting that the government is tightening surveillance along porous borders.

On labour issues, the PS addressed concerns raised by sugar workers over salary arrears amounting to Sh1.9 billion.

He said the government has already audited the arrears and begun budgeting for their settlement.

“I want to assure the employees that all the audited arrears will be paid, and those not absorbed by the new millers will be given priority,” Dr. Ronoh said.

The PS also clarified governance issues surrounding Chemelil Sugar Academy, saying the school is government-owned and will now be managed under the Ministry of Education, with a new management model expected within a week.

“Our focus is to bring order, enhance governance and provide a better learning environment for our children,” he said.

Ronoh called on all stakeholders to support the ongoing reforms, saying the revival of the sugar sector will boost employment, farmer incomes and national food security.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya exits COMESA Sugar Safeguard regime after 24 years

Kenya has formally exited the COMESA Sugar Safeguard regime after 24 years, with the Sugar Board saying the industry is now competitive, reformed and...

January 4, 2026

County News

Ugenya man filmed carrying tied-up python on bicycle says KWS failing farmers

A Ugenya man filmed carrying a tied-up python on a bicycle urges KWS to act, warning rising wildlife attacks are hurting livelihoods and food...

December 30, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Mega Dam Programme to Strengthen Food Security and Trade – President Ruto

The President said the dams will convert areas previously classified as low agricultural potential into high-output farming zones.

November 30, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises 50 mega dams, thousands of micro-dams to cut Sh500bn food import bill

Speaking during his the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, Ruto described the country’s food insecurity as a self-inflicted limitation caused by underinvestment in...

November 20, 2025

AGRICULTURE

Global vaccine alliance rolls out ruminant jab with Livestock Ministry

The initiative complements the government’s ongoing mass vaccination campaign targeting Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) — two diseases...

November 15, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

All leased sugar mills to be operational by October: Sugar board

KSB Chairperson, Eng. Nicholas Gumbo, said two of the factories — Muhoroni and South Nyanza (SoNY) Sugar Companies — are already up and running.

September 27, 2025

Top stories

Kwale fish farmers reel in hope as aquaculture reshapes livelihoods

With fish ponds stocked with Nile tilapia and catfish fingerlings supplied under the Kenya Marine Fisheries Socio-Economic Development (KEMFSED) project, Mukoma says he finally...

September 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Says Record 70mn Bag Maize Harvest to Boost Food Security

Officials say the bumper output will allow the restocking of the National Strategic Food Reserve and stabilize staple food markets.

September 13, 2025