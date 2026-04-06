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NPS said it has intensified efforts to combat crime in farming zones, noting that larceny remains a persistent challenge causing significant financial losses and disrupting livelihoods/NPS

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS calls for stronger private sector collaboration to curb farm theft

NPS is boosting collaboration with private sector players to curb rising farm theft, as new joint operations and CIPU unit improve agricultural security.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 — The National Police Service (NPS) has called for stronger collaboration between security agencies and the private sector to enhance safety in agricultural areas, amid rising concerns over theft and its impact on farmers and agribusinesses.

In a statement, NPS said it has intensified efforts to combat crime in farming zones, noting that larceny remains a persistent challenge causing significant financial losses and disrupting livelihoods.

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“Larceny remains a damaging threat to agricultural businesses, undermining stability for farmers and workers who depend on consistent operations,” the service said, underscoring the need for stronger protection systems.

The police noted that officers are increasingly working alongside private security firms to safeguard agricultural enterprises, describing the partnership as critical in addressing evolving security challenges in the sector.

As part of these efforts, NPS highlighted the establishment of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) Del Monte sector — a strategic initiative aimed at improving surveillance, enhancing response times and deterring criminal activity through enhanced coordination and intelligence sharing.

The unit’s operations have already yielded results.

In a recent joint operation, NPS said security teams arrested two suspects found in possession of farm produce allegedly stolen from Del Monte Kenya and Mongolia Farm.

Police said the swift action prevented further losses and demonstrated the effectiveness of coordinated efforts between public and private actors.

NPS emphasized that protecting agricultural property goes beyond preventing theft, noting that it is key to safeguarding livelihoods, supporting economic growth and ensuring food security.

“Continued collaboration between security agencies and the private sector remains essential in building a safer, more resilient agricultural environment,” the statement said.

The renewed push comes as authorities seek to strengthen security frameworks in key agricultural zones, amid growing recognition of the sector’s role in Kenya’s economy.

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