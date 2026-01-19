IMF upgrades global growth forecast to 3.3% in 2026

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday revised its global growth forecast for 2026, projecting an increase to 3.3 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from its previous estimate in October 2025. The update was released in the latest World Economic Outlook.

The IMF cited gradual economic recovery across major economies as a contributing factor to the modest upward revision.

Analysts noted that improved trade dynamics, easing supply chain disruptions, and stabilized energy markets have supported stronger-than-expected growth prospects.

The IMF’s adjustment underscores continued global resilience amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and economic uncertainties in both developed and emerging markets.

Economists are closely monitoring key indicators, including consumer spending, industrial production, and international trade flows, to assess whether growth momentum can be sustained throughout 2026.

The IMF World Economic Outlook provides critical guidance for governments, central banks, and investors, shaping policy decisions and financial planning worldwide.