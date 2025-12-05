Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Grassroots Trust Launches Cultural Revival and ICT Empowerment Drive in Kisumu

The initiative will culminate in a public event scheduled for Saturday, December 6, in Kisumu.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 5 – Grassroots Trust, a community-focused non-governmental organization, has unveiled an ambitious campaign to reconnect the Luo community with its traditional fishing heritage while raising funds to establish an ICT hub for women in Kisumu County.

The initiative will culminate in a public event scheduled for Saturday, December 6, in Kisumu.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during the launch on Thursday, Grassroots Trust Coordinator Lawrence Apiyo said the event merges cultural preservation with digital empowerment in a bid to uplift local women and reinforce Luo fishing traditions.

“We want to re-engage the Luo Nation with the fishing industry,” Apiyo said.

“We are also using this occasion to fundraise for a women’s project. We want to set up an ICT mashinani hub for the women of Kisumu County where training will be done and access to information and skills in the ICT space will be provided.”

Apiyo noted that many women remain excluded from opportunities in Kenya’s increasingly digital economy, limiting their participation in business, communication, advocacy and public engagement.

“We have noted that women are not yet sufficiently in this space and we want to bring them to it,” he said.
“They will be able to gain skills for business, communication, advocacy and all that pertains to public life.”

He emphasized the deep historical connection between the Luo community and fishing on Lake Victoria, calling it a heritage worth preserving.

“The lake, the fish, Luo and the fish are inseparable. It is part of our history. Eat fish, be wise,” he said.

A highlight of the event will be a traditional fish-eating competition, where participants will be judged on speed and technique in separating fish flesh from bone.

“We want to see those who really know how to eat fish,” Apiyo joked.
“Do you leave the flesh with the bones or are you able to remove the flesh and leave the bones, and how fast?”

The event will also feature expert discussions on sustainable fishing, protection of Lake Victoria’s ecosystem, and the economic potential of the blue economy.

Pinecone Hotel is one of the key partners supporting the event. Marketing executive Janet Akinyi said the collaboration aligns with the hotel’s commitment to community empowerment.

“We are honored and glad to partner with Grassroots Trust in this course that is trying to empower women,” she said, adding that their chefs were prepared to serve some of the best fish dishes for the competition.

Organizers expect a diverse turnout, including fishermen, women’s groups, youth and cultural enthusiasts, all united by the dual goal of preserving heritage and expanding opportunities for women in the digital economy.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

High-Powered Team of Principal Secretaries Tours Key Development Projects in Kisumu

PS Omollo, who led the delegation, said the visit formed part of a routine multi-agency review of government programmes.

10 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ndanyi Named New Rift Valley Police Chief as NPS Announces Major Shake-Up

The reshuffle saw Ndanyi swap positions with outgoing Rift Valley commander Jasper Ombati, who now moves to Central in the same capacity.

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Wahome Presides Over Graduation of 521 Students at Kenya Institute of Surveying and Mapping

The institution trains students in Land Surveying, Photogrammetry, Remote Sensing, Cartography, and Print Technology.

32 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rusinga Schools Marks 50 Years, Unveils Innovation Hub in Golden Jubilee Celebration

The celebrations began in March 2025 and culminated in an event attended by alumni, students, parents, educators, church leaders, and institutional partners.

52 minutes ago

Headlines

Two jailed for 10 years over transformer vandalism

In delivering the judgement, the Court noted that the sentences were issued as a deterrent to would-be offenders and as a signal to the...

59 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Dismisses Petition to Oust Isiolo Governor Over Alleged Party Defection

The judges noted that no evidence was tendered to show formal communication of defection to either UDA, Jubilee, or the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto says proposed AGOA extension critical for trade stability

If passed, the extension would allow ongoing negotiations to continue without risking the gains made over AGOA’s two-decade history, while offering space to redesign...

6 hours ago

EAC

Trump witnesses signing of peace deal between leaders of DR Congo and Rwanda

"I have a lot of confidence in both leaders," Trump added. "We'll keep these commitments. I know they're going to keep them and follow...

17 hours ago