Grassroots Trust Launches Cultural Revival and ICT Empowerment Drive in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 5 – Grassroots Trust, a community-focused non-governmental organization, has unveiled an ambitious campaign to reconnect the Luo community with its traditional fishing heritage while raising funds to establish an ICT hub for women in Kisumu County.

The initiative will culminate in a public event scheduled for Saturday, December 6, in Kisumu.

Speaking during the launch on Thursday, Grassroots Trust Coordinator Lawrence Apiyo said the event merges cultural preservation with digital empowerment in a bid to uplift local women and reinforce Luo fishing traditions.

“We want to re-engage the Luo Nation with the fishing industry,” Apiyo said.

“We are also using this occasion to fundraise for a women’s project. We want to set up an ICT mashinani hub for the women of Kisumu County where training will be done and access to information and skills in the ICT space will be provided.”

Apiyo noted that many women remain excluded from opportunities in Kenya’s increasingly digital economy, limiting their participation in business, communication, advocacy and public engagement.

“We have noted that women are not yet sufficiently in this space and we want to bring them to it,” he said.

“They will be able to gain skills for business, communication, advocacy and all that pertains to public life.”

He emphasized the deep historical connection between the Luo community and fishing on Lake Victoria, calling it a heritage worth preserving.

“The lake, the fish, Luo and the fish are inseparable. It is part of our history. Eat fish, be wise,” he said.

A highlight of the event will be a traditional fish-eating competition, where participants will be judged on speed and technique in separating fish flesh from bone.

“We want to see those who really know how to eat fish,” Apiyo joked.

“Do you leave the flesh with the bones or are you able to remove the flesh and leave the bones, and how fast?”

The event will also feature expert discussions on sustainable fishing, protection of Lake Victoria’s ecosystem, and the economic potential of the blue economy.

Pinecone Hotel is one of the key partners supporting the event. Marketing executive Janet Akinyi said the collaboration aligns with the hotel’s commitment to community empowerment.

“We are honored and glad to partner with Grassroots Trust in this course that is trying to empower women,” she said, adding that their chefs were prepared to serve some of the best fish dishes for the competition.

Organizers expect a diverse turnout, including fishermen, women’s groups, youth and cultural enthusiasts, all united by the dual goal of preserving heritage and expanding opportunities for women in the digital economy.