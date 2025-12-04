Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Committee Chairperson Philip Murgor said the panel comprising representative from three superior courts, LSK and the State Law Office evaluated 105 applications received in response to the call for entries issued on September 2, 2025/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Havi, PLO among 54 lawyers recommended for Senior Counsel rank

The Committee on Senior Counsel has recommended fifty-four advocates for conferment of the prestigious Senior Counsel rank after evaluating 105 applications.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 — Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi is among fifty-four advocated recommended for the conferment of the coveted Senior Counsel (SC) rank.

The Committee on Senior Counsel confirmed the list in a letter to successful applicants on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Committee Chairperson Philip Murgor said the panel comprising representative from three superior courts, LSK and the State Law Office evaluated 105 applications received in response to the call for entries issued on September 2, 2025.

The committee sat on December 3 to assess the submissions in line with the Advocates (Senior Counsel Conferment and Privileges) Rules, 2011 (Revised 2017), he said.

Murgor noted that the Committee on Senior Counsel, established under Rule 3 of the Conferment Rules, is mandated to identify advocates who have demonstrated professional excellence, integrity, leadership, and significant service to the legal profession.

Among those recommended for the rank include National Intelligence Service Director-General Noordin Mohamed Haji and renowned legal scholar Prof. Patrick Otieno Lumumba.

Kivutha Kibwana

The list also includes former Makueni Governor and veteran human rights advocate Kivutha Kibwana have also been recommended.

Other notable lawyers in the list are National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula; environmental law expert Prof. Kariuki Muigua; constitutional scholar Dr. Muthomi Thiankolu; former IEBC legal director Praxedes Chepkoech Tororey; and senior practitioners such as Ambrose Rachier, Richard Omwela, and Evans Thiga Gaturu.

The list further features former LSK President Isaac Okero; commercial lawyer Adil Khawaja; Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait; and seasoned litigators including James Ochieng’ Oduol, Njoroge Regeru, Rose Waithera Njoroge, Jedidah Wakonyo Waruhiu, Michi Kirimi Kanyiri, Mohammed Salim Balala, Paul Lilan, and Ahmed Issack Hassan, among others.

The selections were made by a ten-member committee comprising Chairperson Philip Murgor, Senior Counsel representatives Joyce Majiwa and Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Attorney-General’s representative Dorcas Oduor, LSK President Faith Odhiambo, Supreme Court representative Justice William Ouko, Court of Appeal representative Justice Gatembu Kairu, High Court representative Justice Nduma Mathews Nderi, and LSK representatives Chrispine Maondo and Wanjiru Ngige.

The Senior Counsel designation—akin to the Queen’s Counsel title in Commonwealth jurisdictions—is reserved for advocates who have exhibited exceptional competence and contributed significantly to Kenya’s legal development.

Once formally conferred, the fifty-four advocates will join the distinguished ranks of Senior Counsel, marking a pinnacle of achievement and leadership at the Bar.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

London Court Dismisses Ndung’u’s Fraud Claims Against SportPesa as Entirely Baseless

In a 190-page judgment delivered on 18 November 2025 in the case Ndung'u v SPG Limited – CR-2022-000135, Mr Justice Edwin Johnson found no...

7 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

British High Commission protests omission of its responses to BATUK inquiry

The British High Commission has criticised the omission of its submission to a parliamentary inquiry into BATUK, as published report details decades of alleged...

32 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

China breaks foreign tech monopoly, mass-produces high-end carbon fiber

The 200-metric-ton-per-year demonstration line, which achieves domestic mass production of 12K small-tow T1000 carbon fiber, began construction in June 2024.

47 minutes ago

EDUCATION

HELB affirms compliance to in duplum rule amid loan balance concerns

HELB has clarified that it fully complies with the in duplum rule following public concerns over rising loan balances. A 2022 High Court ruling...

1 hour ago

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Kenya abstains from UN vote compelling Russia to return abducted Ukrainian children

The abstention signals a subtle but notable shift in Nairobi’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, aligning with its newly approved foreign policy sessional paper,...

2 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China, Russia vow to defend WWII legacy

Beijing and Moscow "updated each other and coordinated on issues related to Japan, reaching a high degree of consensus", the Foreign Ministry said in...

3 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese company tests reusable rocket

The ZQ 3 Y1 carrier rocket — a gigantic vessel designed and manufactured by Beijing-based Land-Space and primarily made of stainless steel — blasted...

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

IFC team set to visit Kenya in January for talks on JKIA Modernisation, Energy Projects

According to the President, the innovative financing approach is already attracting strong interest from global partners and is expected to accelerate the delivery of...

3 hours ago