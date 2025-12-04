Havi, PLO among 54 lawyers recommended for Senior Counsel rank

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 — Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi is among fifty-four advocated recommended for the conferment of the coveted Senior Counsel (SC) rank.

The Committee on Senior Counsel confirmed the list in a letter to successful applicants on Thursday.

Committee Chairperson Philip Murgor said the panel comprising representative from three superior courts, LSK and the State Law Office evaluated 105 applications received in response to the call for entries issued on September 2, 2025.

The committee sat on December 3 to assess the submissions in line with the Advocates (Senior Counsel Conferment and Privileges) Rules, 2011 (Revised 2017), he said.

Murgor noted that the Committee on Senior Counsel, established under Rule 3 of the Conferment Rules, is mandated to identify advocates who have demonstrated professional excellence, integrity, leadership, and significant service to the legal profession.

Among those recommended for the rank include National Intelligence Service Director-General Noordin Mohamed Haji and renowned legal scholar Prof. Patrick Otieno Lumumba.

Kivutha Kibwana

The list also includes former Makueni Governor and veteran human rights advocate Kivutha Kibwana have also been recommended.

Other notable lawyers in the list are National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula; environmental law expert Prof. Kariuki Muigua; constitutional scholar Dr. Muthomi Thiankolu; former IEBC legal director Praxedes Chepkoech Tororey; and senior practitioners such as Ambrose Rachier, Richard Omwela, and Evans Thiga Gaturu.

The list further features former LSK President Isaac Okero; commercial lawyer Adil Khawaja; Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait; and seasoned litigators including James Ochieng’ Oduol, Njoroge Regeru, Rose Waithera Njoroge, Jedidah Wakonyo Waruhiu, Michi Kirimi Kanyiri, Mohammed Salim Balala, Paul Lilan, and Ahmed Issack Hassan, among others.

The selections were made by a ten-member committee comprising Chairperson Philip Murgor, Senior Counsel representatives Joyce Majiwa and Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Attorney-General’s representative Dorcas Oduor, LSK President Faith Odhiambo, Supreme Court representative Justice William Ouko, Court of Appeal representative Justice Gatembu Kairu, High Court representative Justice Nduma Mathews Nderi, and LSK representatives Chrispine Maondo and Wanjiru Ngige.

The Senior Counsel designation—akin to the Queen’s Counsel title in Commonwealth jurisdictions—is reserved for advocates who have exhibited exceptional competence and contributed significantly to Kenya’s legal development.

Once formally conferred, the fifty-four advocates will join the distinguished ranks of Senior Counsel, marking a pinnacle of achievement and leadership at the Bar.