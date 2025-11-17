President Ruto urges judges to defend refugees’ rights and judicial independence

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – President William Ruto has called on judges handling refugee and migration cases to uphold fairness, courage and independence as they confront growing challenges facing displaced people around the world.

The President said judicial officers carry a “solemn duty” to ensure that every refugee and migrant who comes before them finds justice and dignity in the courts.

“Your obligation as judges is the solemn duty of ensuring that every refugee and migrant who comes before you finds justice, fairness, and the reassurance that their case has been heard with dignity and integrity,” he said.

He warned that judicial decisions in refugee and migration matters have consequences far beyond the courtroom.

“The decisions you make reverberate far beyond the courtroom, shaping lives, preserving families, and safeguarding the credibility of the international protection regime,” he added.

President Ruto was speaking in Nairobi on Monday when he opened the 14th International Association of Refugee and Migration Judges (IARMJ) World Conference. The forum has brought together judges and legal experts from across the world to deliberate on refugee protection, migration governance and the role of the judiciary.

Ruto urged judges to ensure that claims by refugees and migrants are heard fairly, and that states live up to their obligations under both domestic and international law.

“They also play a vital role in harmonising the interpretation of refugee law across jurisdictions,” he said, noting that consistent jurisprudence is key to equal treatment.

“Through cooperation and knowledge-sharing, judges can develop a consistent global jurisprudence that ensures fairness no matter where a claim is heard. Justice must not depend on geography or chance,” he said.

The President stressed that judicial independence remains the bedrock of credible asylum and migration systems, particularly in politically sensitive contexts.

“Where courts are free from political interference, they serve as safeguards against arbitrary action,” he said. “They ensure that asylum procedures are credible, transparent, and just; and that justice is not only done but also seen to be done.”

Ruto said integrity in refugee and migration systems depends on strong institutions and robust procedures that respect due process.

“Every asylum seeker deserves timely and fair adjudication, access to legal counsel, and the right to appeal. These are the foundations of justice,” he said.

He highlighted Kenya’s longstanding role as a host country, saying the country has, for more than three decades, opened its doors to people fleeing war, persecution and famine in the region.

“Today, nearly 580,000 refugees and asylum seekers call Kenya home. This reflects not only our generosity, but also our unwavering belief in the principles of humanity and solidarity,” he said.

The President pointed to Kenya’s Refugees Act as a progressive legal framework that moves away from viewing refugees solely through a camp-based lens, and towards social and economic inclusion.

He said the law guarantees refugees the right to work, freedom of movement, access to services and protection from exploitation, including unfair pay.

“This progressive legal framework reflects our belief that refugees should not live indefinitely in the camps, but as active participants in their host societies,” he said.

Chief Justice Martha Koome underscored the central role of the judiciary in protecting refugees by enforcing their rights under the law.

“As judges, we are the custodians of the rule of law and we should therefore remain vigilant and courageous to give future hope to the asylum seekers,” she said.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Regional Director Mamadou Balde praised Kenya for hosting one of the largest refugee populations in the region, many of them fleeing protracted conflicts in neighbouring countries.

Dr Stefanie Rothenberger, Director of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Rule of Law Programme, and Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola also addressed the meeting, reiterating the need for stronger legal safeguards, consistent application of international standards and enhanced cooperation among judiciaries to protect refugees and migrants.