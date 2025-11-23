Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EAC

President Ruto Affirms Uganda’s Uninterrupted Access to the Sea, Dismissing ‘Naysayers’

President Ruto emphasized that Uganda’s access to the sea through Kenya is not under threat, noting that both governments were actively strengthening the very corridors critics claimed were in jeopardy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23-Kenya has moved to firmly dispel speculation over Uganda’s access to the sea, with President William Ruto declaring that the two neighboring states remain united in expanding regional transport, logistics, and infrastructure corridors for shared prosperity.

Speaking in Tororo, Uganda during the launch of the Devki Mega Steel Industry, President Ruto dismissed what he termed naysayers and sections of the media that attempted to create friction between the two countries over Uganda’s long-standing reliance on Kenyan ports.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I know people in the journalist space tried to create an impression that Uganda had said something to the effect that they need to access the sea by all means. Let me assure the naysayers that Uganda and Kenya are brothers and sisters and we do not have time for negative engagement,” President Ruto said.

President Ruto emphasized that Uganda’s access to the sea through Kenya is not under threat, noting that both governments were actively strengthening the very corridors critics claimed were in jeopardy.

“Uganda is assured of the access to the sea through Kenya,” he said. “That is why we are not only extending the pipeline, we are also extending the road and we are also extending the railway because we believe that this region needs to move as one,” he said.

The Head of State said both countries were entering a new phase of coordinated investment intended to boost trade, cut transport costs and attract investors across East Africa.

“We have time for progress. We want to work together to create jobs, to attract investment, and to do developments like the one we see here today. We want to connect this region so that we can share prosperity because poverty cannot be shared,” Ruto said.

Infrastructure corridors

He further reiterated country’s readiness to work closely with Uganda, Rwanda and other EAC partners to transform today’s milestone into tomorrow’s prosperity.

Ruto highlighted that ongoing projects including the Eldoret–Kampala–DRC pipeline extension, the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Kampala, and the imminent dualling of the Rironi–Malaba highway were central to creating a more competitive and integrated region.

President Ruto revealed that Kenya plans to divest up to 65% of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), encouraging Uganda and East African citizens to buy into the regional fuel transport backbone.

“The ministers were in Nairobi last week and I have given them guidance on the need for Uganda and Kenya to jointly own the Kenya Pipeline Company. That facility is not just a Kenyan facility; it is a regional facility,” he said.

Steel Market

Addressing the industrial significance of the newly launched Tororo Steel Industry, Ruto said Africa’s steel market currently at 39.5 million tones is expected to grow to 52 million tonnes by 2034, driven by infrastructure and industrialization.

He noted that Sub-Saharan Africa holds between 20 and 25 billion tonnes of proven and probable iron ore, putting the region in pole position to meet continental demand and become a major global exporter.

“The establishment of the Tororo Steel Industry sends a powerful message that our countries possess both the capacity and the courage to build globally competitive industries,” he said.

Ruto added that Kenya imports close to $850 million  worth of steel annually, expressing confidence that the Tororo facility would significantly serve the Kenyan and regional market.

Ruto underscored that regional integration was not an abstract political ideal but a practical path to jobs, business growth and inclusive prosperity.

“I want to assure you of the people of Kenya’s continued friendship, commitment and working together for the progress of our region,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

Devki Chairman Raval calls for 20 year presidency for Ruto

"William Ruto should lead for the next 20 years or more, although the constitution does not allow it. The last time I said this,...

1 hour ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Maraga calls Ruto’s bluff as he releases five point economy revamp plan

the 2027 presidential hopeful said he would introduce reforms intended to allow the capital markets to play their rightful role in nation-building and allowing...

2 hours ago

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Sh72 Million bhang seized, traffickers nabbed in Mombasa

An inspection of the truck uncovered 50 sacks containing rolls of bhang wrapped in khaki paper, weighing a total of 2,400 kilograms.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Tributes pour in following the death of former Cabinet Minister and Mbooni MP Joseph Munyao

"DP mourns Hon. Joseph Munyao, EGH, our esteemed co-founder, Party Leader, and Patron. A distinguished statesman, former MP and Minister, he guided our Party...

6 hours ago

Headlines

First Lady Rachel Champions Cycling as Key to a Cleaner, Healthier Kenya

Speaking at the 2025 Ceder Sports Academy cycling Race in Uasin Gichu county, Mrs Ruto said there is lot of benefits accrued from cycling

7 hours ago

Headlines

Wetang’ula oversees Ksh 230 Million payout to former Pan Paper Workers

Speaker Wetang’ula said the payment signalled relief for families whose livelihoods had been disrupted for years following the collapse of Pan Paper after decades...

9 hours ago

Headlines

Wetang’ula, Mudavadi drum up support for UDA’s David Ndakwa ahead of Thursday’s Malava by-election.

Wetangula urged residents of Malava to vote for the UDA candidate, arguing that the constituency has historically aligned with the government of the day.

9 hours ago

Featured

Kindiki intensifies UDA campaigns in Mbeere North Ahead of Thursday By-Election

Kindiki described Wamuthende as a focused and dedicated leader who would safeguard the interests of Mbeere North residents by ensuring proper follow-up on national...

16 hours ago