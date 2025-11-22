Jaishankar Meets Putin, Calls for Zero Tolerance on Terrorism at SCO Summit

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow alongside other heads of delegations attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting.

In his address, Jaishankar delivered a firm message on terrorism, global economic instability, and the need for institutional reform within the SCO.

He reiterated India’s uncompromising position on terrorism, stressing that there can be “no justification, no looking away and no whitewashing” of extremist violence.

“We must never forget that the SCO was founded to combat the three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism,” he said. “It is imperative that the world displays zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. As India has demonstrated, we have the right to defend our people against terrorism and will exercise it.”

His remarks come against the backdrop of recent attacks in India, including the April 22 assault in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead, and the November 10 car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed at least 15 people—later confirmed as a terror incident by the Union Cabinet.

Jaishankar also pressed for long-overdue organisational reforms, emphasising the need for the SCO to modernise as it expands. He urged member states to approve English as an official working language—currently only Russian and Chinese are used—and highlighted India’s contributions such as the SCO Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation and the SCO Startup Forum.

Turning to economic concerns, the minister warned that the global environment remains “uncertain and volatile,” with supply risks rising amid inflationary pressures. He urged countries to diversify supply chains, arguing for economic linkages that are “fair, transparent and equitable.” He also referenced India’s ongoing efforts to conclude free trade arrangements with several SCO partners.

On cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Jaishankar spoke of India’s civilisational ties with the region and its commitment to deeper people-to-people engagement. He cited the global exhibition of Buddhist relics and India’s heritage conservation support to Central Asian countries, as well as humanitarian assistance during pandemics and natural disasters.

On the sidelines of the summit, Jaishankar held brief interactions with Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. He also thanked Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for hosting the meeting and for the “warm hospitality.”

The 24th SCO Heads of Government meeting, held in Moscow on November 17–18, brought together member states including Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India joined the organisation as a full member in 2017 after serving as an Observer since 2005.