NATIONAL NEWS

Nyanza Leaders Pledge to Work with Ruto Administration for Regional Development

Governor Ochilo Ayacko said the time for political divisions was over, noting that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had already shown the community the direction to take.

Published

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Oct 31 – A group of prominent Nyanza leaders have resolved to fully cooperate with President William Ruto’s administration, saying the community stands to benefit more by engaging the government than isolating itself from it.

Speaking during the burial of a relative of Principal Secretary (PS) for Interior Raymond Omollo in Karachuonyo, the leaders, including Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, and PS Omollo himself, alongside other leaders called for unity and pragmatism in ensuring the region remains part of the national development agenda.

“Our leader Raila Odinga left us in government, and that is where we shall remain,” said Governor Ayacko.

“It is not about politics now; it is about development. The people of Nyanza deserve to enjoy the fruits of national progress, and we can only do that by engaging the government of the day.”

PS Raymond Omollo echoed the governor’s sentiments, saying the Ruto administration was already implementing several transformative projects in the region aimed at improving livelihoods.

“The government is doing a lot to change the lives of our people,” said Omollo. “In Karachuonyo constituency alone, several roads have been lined up for bitumen upgrade. These projects will open up our local economy, ease transport, and attract investment.”

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, a long-time ally of Raila Odinga, added that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) was ready to work closely with the government in the interest of its supporters and the country at large.

Junet said ODM has always wanted to be in government, and that is exactly where Raila left them.

“We cannot afford to be left behind when development is taking place. Our people must benefit like all other Kenyans.”

On his part, MP Samuel Atandi, who also serves as the Chair of the National Assembly Budget Committee, assured the residents that he would use his position to ensure that Nyanza receives its fair share of national resources.

“As Budget Chair, I will not let our community down,” Atandi said. “I will make sure that the government cake is shared equitably and that Nyanza gets what it deserves in terms of projects and opportunities.”

The leaders called for a new era of cooperation and development-driven politics, urging locals to embrace unity and focus on tangible progress rather than political rivalry.

“We must move forward as one region, one Kenya,” Governor Ayacko said. “Our future depends on how well we engage, not how loud we complain.”

The leaders’ remarks mark a growing shift among some Nyanza politicians toward collaboration with President Ruto’s government, a move that could reshape the political landscape of a region long seen as an opposition stronghold.

