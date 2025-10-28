Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu county starts mapping out strategies to restore degraded agricultural land

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Kisumu County Environment Committee has begun mapping out strategies to restore degraded agricultural land as part of the Transforming Livelihoods through Climate Resilient Low Carbon, Sustainable Agriculture Value Chain (TUNZA GCF) Project.

During a sensitization workshop held in Kisumu, the committee discussed the Sustainable Resilient Agriculture Landscape component of the project, which focuses on rehabilitating degraded farmlands and promoting climate-resilient agricultural practices.

The session aimed to familiarize committee members with the project’s objectives and develop a roadmap for identifying and mapping degraded agricultural areas within the county.

Representatives from key government agencies, including the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI), Kenya Forest Service, the Department of Mining, and the Water Resources Authority, participated in the meeting.

In his opening remarks, County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo described the workshop as timely, noting that Kisumu continues to face major environmental challenges such as Lake Victoria pollution, poor solid waste management, deforestation, sand harvesting, and recurring floods and droughts.

He cited the ongoing displacement of residents in Ogenya, Nduru, and Ombaka evacuation centers in Kadibo Sub-County as evidence of the growing impact of these hazards on public health, livelihoods, and infrastructure.

“Failing to plan is planning to fail,” he told participants, urging them to develop practical and lasting solutions to safeguard the environment and support community resilience.

Participants were also briefed on the status of Kisumu’s environment, the TUNZA GCF project overview, and methodologies for mapping and monitoring degraded lands.

The County Executive Committee Member for Water, Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, Judith Oluoch, commended participants for their active engagement.

Oluoch said the insights shared would be valuable not only for Kisumu but also for similar initiatives in other counties.

She explained that the TUNZA GCF project seeks to transform three agricultural value chains, african leafy vegetables, dairy, and fruit trees/coffee, while integrating strong environmental conservation measures.

She urged the committee to offer full support for the implementation of the project, emphasizing that restoring degraded landscapes would be crucial for improving food security, building resilience, and spurring sustainable growth in Kisumu County.

