Govt to empower youth living with disabilities in spirit of inclusion

Published

KISII, Kenya, Oct 7 – The national government has rolled out a youth empowerment program across the country, including registered refugees to invest in projects and be self-reliant.

Broadcasting and Telecommunication Principal Secretary, Stephen Isaboke said 1 million youths leave schools annually and the government wants to empower them to boost their lives.

He noted that the government targets to empower 70 youths aged between 18 and 29 in each of the country’s 1,450 electoral Wards.

The PS noted the project dubbed National Youths Opportunities towards Advancement (NYOTA) project is geared towards easing increasing unemployment in the country.

“We also target youths with Disabilities aged between 18 and 35 in the spirit of inclusivity” Isaboke said when he launched the project at Kisii National Polytechnic (KNP).

The PS pointed out 70 youths will enroll online, be screened and picked and trained in financial skills and awarded Sh50,000 to start income generating projects to boost their lives and create jobs.

Hosted by Kisii County Commissioner, Joseph Kibet and Chief Principal, Dr John Akola, the PS noted chiefs, Assistant County Commissioners and the Deputy County Commissioners will ensure youths from all villages benefit.

“The application, screening and selection will be done digitally and there is no room for manipulation” Isaboke said

He appealed to the unemployed youths to register digitally a head of screening, adding, only those who qualify will benefit from the project.

Obebo, who represented Governor Simba Arati pointed out that 40 percent of County Executive Committee Members are youths while 65 percent are youths, emphasizing the county government wants to give youths opportunities to exploit their potential, improve their lives.

The DG noted plans are underway for the county government to employ more staff and majority will be youth, noting that youth empowerment was key to boosting the country’s economy and development.

“Youths are not leaders for tomorrow. We must empower them today to boost their lives and standard of living” Obebo said.

