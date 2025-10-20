Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Australia accuses China of ‘unsafe’ military jet manoeuvres

There was no damage to Australia’s P-8A aircraft and its personnel were unharmed after Sunday’s encounter.

Published

Australia has accused a Chinese military aircraft of releasing flares “in close proximity” to its patrol jet over the South China Sea.

The Australian government has raised its concern with Beijing over the “unsafe and unprofessional” manoeuvre, the defence department said in a statement on Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There was no damage to Australia’s P-8A aircraft and its personnel were unharmed after Sunday’s encounter.

A Chinese military spokesperson said the Australian jet “illegally intruded” into China’s airspace and had to be expelled.

The Australian aircraft’s actions “seriously infringed upon China’s sovereignty”, Senior Colonel Li Jianjian, spokesperson for China’s Southern Theater Command Air Force said, urging Canberra to “immediately cease its infringing and provocative actions”.

Australia Defence Force said it expects all countries, including China, to operate their militaries in a safe and professional manner.

This is the latest in a string of encounters between the two countries’ militaries in the region, where China’s vast claims over islands and outcrops overlap with those of its neighbours.

Sunday’s incident also occurred as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was heading to the US for a meeting with President Donald Trump, where the two leaders are expected to discuss the Aukus – a multi-billion dollar submarine deal between Australia, the US and the UK.

Australia has also accused a Chinese jet of dropping flares near an Australian plane in the area in February. China at that time said the Australian jet had intentionally intruded into its airspace and that its response was “lawful and restrained”.

While it has no claims to the South China Sea, Australia has aligned itself close to the US and its allies in saying that China’s assertions have no legal basis.

In May last year, Australia accused a Chinese fighter plane of dropping flares close to an Australian navy helicopter that was part of a UN Security Council mission on the Yellow Sea off the Korean coastline.

In November 2023, Canberra accused Beijing’s navy of using sonar pulses in international waters off Japan, which resulted in injuries to Australian divers.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Resolution 2758 on the Taiwan issue: Reaffirming principle amid renewed power plays

When the UN was established in 1945, China was represented by the Republic of China. After the founding of the PRC in 1949, the...

3 days ago

Fifth Estate

China’s global vision for women’s empowerment offers lessons for Africa

Crucially, China did not treat gender equality as a donor-driven add-on. It embedded women’s empowerment within poverty alleviation, industrial policy and modernisation. It is...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Sri Lankan PM eyes stronger cooperation with China

During her visit to Beijing this week, Amarasuriya, who was sworn in as Sri Lanka's third female prime minister in September 2024, attended the...

4 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Gold rally expected to continue amid uncertainty

On Wednesday morning, London spot gold broke above $4,170 per ounce, while COMEX gold futures traded above $4,190 per ounce, both up by about...

4 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese official fired over harmful fireworks

The investigation found that on Sept 19, a fireworks show sponsored by outdoor brand Arc'teryx and organized by the art studio of Chinese visual...

4 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s CPI, PPI show stabilization tendencies

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is deemed a better gauge of the supply-demand situation, increased 1 percent year-on-year...

4 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi’s proposals on gender equality draw broad acclaim

He made four proposals, calling for collective efforts to foster an enabling environment for women's growth, propel high-quality development for women, strengthen governance frameworks...

5 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China prosecutes major northern Myanmar criminal gangs

Chinese law enforcement authorities previously handled cases involving two other major Kokang-based criminal gangs that targeted Chinese citizens.

5 days ago