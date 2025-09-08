Court suspends President Ruto’s compensation of riot victims panel

Connect with us

The suit was certified as urgent by Justice Kizito Magare who directed that it be heard inter partes.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The High Court has suspended President William Ruto’s directive forming the panel of experts on the compensation of victims of demonstrations and public protests directive pending the hearing of a suit against it.

“Pending the hearing, the court stayed the commencement of the mandate of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests and suspended the implementation of Gazette Notice No. 12002 of August 25, 2025, which had appointed the panel to establish a reparations framework,” the order stated.

The respondents were further retrained from enforcing or acting upon the presidential proclamation until the application is heard.

Justice Magare also ordered that the respondents and interested parties be served immediately and file their responses within seven days of service.

The applicant will then have three days to file submissions, but not later than September 24, 2025.

Respondents and interested parties are required to file submissions within three days thereafter, and in any case, not later than September 30.

The matter is set for mention on October 6 before the High Court in Kerugoya.

