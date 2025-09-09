China Daily: African leaders call for enhanced climate solutions at 2nd Africa Climate Summit

ADDIS ABABA – African leaders at the Second Africa Climate Summit on Monday called for stronger climate action and partnerships to advance the continent’s green development goals.

Co-hosted by Ethiopia and the African Union (AU), Africa’s flagship climate gathering is taking place from Monday to Wednesday in Addis Ababa, convening heads of state, ministers, diplomats, experts, and international partners under the theme “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development”.

Addressing the summit, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf underscored the crucial need to ensure “justice and equity” in global climate finance.

He said the vulnerability of AU members, caused by climate change, debt burden, and the structural inequalities of the international financial architecture, must be addressed through climate justice.

Emphasizing the 55-member continental bloc’s firm resolve toward “fair, significant, and predictable” global climate financing, the chairperson called on African leaders to reaffirm the continent’s “unequivocal position regarding our global obligations, but still differentiated responsibilities”.

The Second Africa Climate Summit, among other things, aims to unlock climate finance by advocating for fair, predictable, and scaled-up resources to support Africa’s priorities. The meeting highlighted that although contributing less than 4 percent of global carbon emissions, the African continent is disproportionately affected by climate change. It also emphasized Africa’s potential with the youngest population in the world, vast renewable energy resources, and innovative communities driving locally-rooted solutions.

For his part, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stressed the need to strengthen continental partnership and collective action to realize common climate goals.

“Africa must stand not as a bloc of negotiators, but as a continent of solutions, fulfilling the vision of Agenda 2063 for a prosperous, resilient, and innovative future. We must make Africa the place where the world sees climate goals achieved, where reforestation is not a pilot project but a culture, and where climate-smart agriculture feeds millions,” he said.

The Ethiopian leader said scaling up climate-smart investments, backed by stronger continental and global partnerships, will deliver tangible benefits such as reduced carbon emissions, job creation, improved food security, regional stability, and a more resilient global climate.

Echoing the sentiment, Kenyan President William Ruto highlighted Africa’s progress since the Nairobi Declaration, which was adopted during the inaugural Africa Climate Summit that was held in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi in 2023.

“Two years later, we have come a long way. Our potential is recognized, our voice is heard, and our solutions are being deployed, from green infrastructure and climate-smart agriculture to landscape restoration, waste management, and even cutting-edge technologies. Across the continent, African entrepreneurs and communities are innovating and building resilience from the ground up,” he said.

While acknowledging the progress made, Ruto also cautioned against the temptation to retreat into narrow self-interest, transactional partnerships, and short-term gains.

He underscored the need to foster solidarity in confronting climate change, including by building a modern, green, and inclusive industrial base to secure Africa’s rightful place in the global economy.

Aiming to chart Africa’s climate future, the three-day gathering also showcases African-led solutions in renewable energy, climate adaptation, green growth, and nature-based resilience, it was noted. The summit is expected to deliver several major outcomes, including the adoption of the Addis Ababa Declaration, which will present a unified African voice ahead of the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil and beyond.