LSK says corruption biggest threat to 2010 constitution

KISII, Kenya, Aug 28 – As Kenyans marked Katiba day om Wednesday reflecting on the 15 years since the promulgation of the 2010 constitution, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) south west branch secretary general Justus Maeche has called independent bodies to do their work to meet more gains as a country.

Speaking in Kisii, Maeche said the country has made more gains and said if the independent bodies such as IEBC, IPOA could have done their work diligently, the country could have made more gains.

Maeche applauded the 2010 constitution saying, with devolution put in place, marginalized communities and people who never enjoyed government resources can now access resources with the creation of 47 counties with elected governors and members of county assemblies.

Maeche noted, corruption as the biggest threat to the 2010 constitution from all arms of government executive, judiciary and legislature.

“Recently I saw the president in a forum saying members of parliament were paid to pass a certain law, looking at it keenly who was bribing these MPs? It trickles down and lies squarely in the office of the executive office” said Maeche.

He added, corruption is a big embedment to the realization of the 2010 constitution.

He also pointed out Political interference also as a big challenge to the constitution adding when regime changes those politicians allied to the regime of the day get their cases dropped.