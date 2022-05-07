Sonko cancels Governor’s bid launch in Tononoka over venue dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful Mike Sonko has called off his bid launch in Tononoka ground with the politician blaming unfair political play by his rivals.

Sonko accompanied by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka was denied access to the historical grounds despite having initially booked the venue.

The Former Nairobi Governor and his troops while preparing for the bid launch described as ‘volcanic’ were told to cancel the political event last minute.

“Our brothers are playing an unfair game ,at first they are giving us permit then they are telling us that somebody paid for the grounds. There is a lot of confusion but they should know that we fear no one,” he said.

Sonko promised that he will still launch his bid in Tononoka grounds though on a later date given the move by the county government to condone off the grounds for the bid.

“I assure you they will be a bigger bid launch in Tononoka ground as of now we will be moving to the that ground and explain to our supporters what really happened and give them our apology,”he said.

A crisis was imminent at the Tononoka grounds in Mombasa ahead of a planned rally.

This is after the Party officials were denied entry to the grounds located in Mvita constituency by the police officers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wiper Party Chairman Sheikh Twaha Omar lamented that they had already paid for the grounds and undertaken the right procedures to access the ground for the bid launch taunted ‘volcanic’.

“They have denied us entry to Tononoka grounds so for now we have cancelled the meeting.We are a peaceful party and we have the right of forcing our way because we had paid for the venue so I don’t understand the procedure used to cancel our access to the venue,”said Omar.

Musyoka was set to unveil Sonko who is in the race to succeed Governor Ali Hassan Joho. Musyoka struck a deal with Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo to be Sonko’s running mate.

The Wiper Party Chairman Mombasa County explained that they are now contemplating of doing road shows in Kisauni and Nyali Town.

Omar who blame their opponents for having a hand in their woes questioned why they were denied access to Tononoka grounds yet the Azimio coalition was one family aimed at propelling Odinga to power.

“In Tononoka we will be drumming up support for Odinga for the August polls.If our rivals are going to play this rough, what next. Let have politics that are free of hatred,” he said.

Sonko was on April 21, 2022 handed the Wiper Party ticket to contest for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat. He will be deputized by Kisauni Member of Parliament Ali Mbogo.

He will face ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir, UDA’s Hassan Omar among others.

A section of leaders at the region and who belong to the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party are opposed to Sonko’s candidature. Wiper Party is also is constituent party in the Azimio Coalition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sonko decamped from Jubilee to Wiper on March 22, 2022, as part of measures to revive his political career following his impeachment.

He is facing numerous criminal charges including several corruption cases, assault, and terrorist-linked offences, which he has since denied.

Sibling rivalry between the rivals party in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has been taunted to play a key role on the current situation over the dispute venue.

“Our rivals are playing a rough game because they know we are going to tilt the ground,”Omar noted.