Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mike Sonko adn Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo during a press conference in Mombasa, May 7,2022. /COURTESY

August Elections

Sonko cancels Governor’s bid launch in Tononoka over venue dispute

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful Mike Sonko has called off his bid launch in Tononoka ground with the politician blaming unfair political play by his rivals.

Sonko accompanied by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka was denied access to the historical grounds despite having initially booked the venue.

The Former Nairobi Governor and his troops while preparing for the bid launch described as ‘volcanic’ were told to cancel the political event last minute.

“Our brothers are playing an unfair game ,at first they are giving us permit then they are telling us that somebody paid for the grounds. There is a lot of confusion but they should know that we fear no one,” he said.

Sonko promised that he will still launch his bid in Tononoka grounds though on a later date given the move by the county government to condone off the grounds for the bid.

“I assure you they will be a bigger bid launch in Tononoka ground as of now we will be moving to the that ground and explain to our supporters what really happened and give them our apology,”he said.

A crisis was imminent at the Tononoka grounds in Mombasa ahead of a planned rally.

 This is after the Party officials were denied entry to the grounds located in Mvita constituency by the police officers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wiper Party Chairman Sheikh Twaha Omar lamented that they had already paid for the grounds and undertaken the right procedures to access the ground for the bid launch taunted ‘volcanic’.

“They have denied us entry to Tononoka grounds so for now we have cancelled the meeting.We are a peaceful party and we have the right of forcing our way because we had paid for the venue so I don’t understand the procedure used to cancel our access to the venue,”said Omar.

Musyoka was set to unveil Sonko who is in the race to succeed Governor Ali Hassan Joho. Musyoka struck a deal with Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo to be Sonko’s running mate. 

The Wiper Party Chairman Mombasa County explained that they are now contemplating of doing road shows in Kisauni and Nyali Town.

Omar who blame their opponents for having a hand in their woes questioned why they were denied access to Tononoka grounds yet the Azimio coalition was one family aimed at propelling Odinga to power.

“In Tononoka we will be drumming up support for Odinga for the August polls.If our rivals are going to play this rough, what next. Let have politics that are free of hatred,” he said.

Sonko was on April 21, 2022 handed the Wiper Party ticket to contest for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat. He will be deputized by Kisauni Member of Parliament Ali Mbogo.

He will face ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir, UDA’s Hassan Omar among others.

A section of leaders at the region and who belong to the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party are opposed to Sonko’s candidature. Wiper Party is also is constituent party in the Azimio Coalition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sonko decamped from Jubilee to Wiper on March 22, 2022, as part of measures to revive his political career following his impeachment.

He is facing numerous criminal charges including several corruption cases, assault, and terrorist-linked offences, which he has since denied.

Sibling rivalry between the rivals party in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has been taunted to play a key role on the current situation over the dispute venue.

“Our rivals are playing a rough game because they know we are going to tilt the ground,”Omar noted.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

I never took anyone’s Job in Govt, Matiangi says

KISII, Kenya, May 7 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has challenged those who claim he took their Job in government to come out...

42 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Don’t blame me! I have fully undertaken my duties as Deputy President – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – “I will not carry the cross of failures in the delivery of manifesto pledges for the Jubilee government” This...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Magoha expresses concern over low Form 1 admissions

KISUMU, Kenya, May 7 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned parents against delaying to enroll their children to school with the hopes...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko’s Mombasa Governor’s bid launch in Tononoka in limbo over venue dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – A crisis is imminent at the Tononoka grounds in Mombasa ahead of a planned rally by Wiper Democratic Movement...

3 hours ago

Kenya

NGEC urges Parliament to enact laws operationalizing two-thirds gender rule

NAKURU, Kenya, May 7 – The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has petitioned parliament to enact laws to bring into effect the two-thirds...

3 hours ago

Kenya

FIDA urges IEBC to reject Party lists that fail two thirds gender rule

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – The Federation of Women lawyers (FIDA) has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to reject political...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sonko loses bid to prevent prosecution over graft

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has lost a bid to prevent the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and the...

7 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ngilu included in Raila running mate list, raising number to 8; was it an afterthought

Hours after the panel of eminent persons selecting a suitable candidate to be Raila Odinga’s running mate under the Azimio presidential released a list...

20 hours ago