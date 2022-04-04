Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Top stories

Elon Musk buys 9.2% Twitter stake for $3bn

Published

Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter, according to a US securities filing.

The news sent Twitter shares soaring about 25% in pre-market trading.

The Tesla founder bought 73,486,938 Twitter shares on 14 March, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The stake is worth $2.89bn (£2.20bn), based on Twitter’s closing price on Friday.

The stake makes him one of the largest shareholders in the company and is more than four times the 2.25% holding of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

Musk is a regular Twitter user with more than 80 million followers, although recently he said he is giving “serious thought” to building a new social media platform.

Late last month Musk asked his followers whether they thought the social media platform encouraged free speech.

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He regularly uses Twitter to share updates from the companies he owns – including SpaceX and Neuralink. He is also known for sharing memes, adding to his popularity among fans.

But some posts have drawn controversy.

Last year he tweeted in response to a claim, made by the head of the UN World Food Programme (WFP), that just 2% of Mr Musk’s wealth could help to solve world hunger.

In October, Mr Musk said he would sell $6bn in Tesla stock and donate it to the WFP, provided it could describe “exactly how $6bn will solve world hunger”.https://emp.bbc.com/emp/SMPj/2.44.14/iframe.htmlMedia caption,Who is Elon Musk? Meet the meme-loving magnate behind SpaceX and Tesla…published in 2021

Mr Musk saw the valuation of his Tesla car company surpass a market value of $1 trillion last autumn, making it the fifth such firm to reach the milestone, after Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google-owner Alphabet.

Soon after he took to Twitter to ask users if he should sell a 10% stake in the electric carmaker.

More than 3.5 million Twitter users voted, with nearly 58% voting in favour of the share sale leading to Musk selling around $5bn (£3.7bn) of shares in the firm in November.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Twitter suspends spoiler account for ‘Wordle’ answer reveal

San Francisco (AFP), Jan 27 – Twitter suspended a bot account on Wednesday for spoiling the solution to the next day’s Wordle, the wildly...

January 27, 2022

World

Twitter suspends hundreds of accounts promoting Philippines’ Marcos Jr

Manila (AFP), Jan 22 – Twitter has suspended hundreds of accounts reportedly linked to supporters of Philippine presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr, which the...

January 22, 2022

World

Twitter bans sharing of photos without consent

San Francisco (AFP), Dec 1  – Twitter launched new rules Tuesday blocking users from sharing private images of other people without their consent, in...

December 1, 2021

World

Facebook invests in new partnerships with Argentine press

Buenos Aires (AFP), Sep 2 – Social media giant Facebook will invest $1.5 million in Argentine media to train journalists and promote online development,...

September 2, 2021