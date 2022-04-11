Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ekuru Aukot is the Thirdway party leader. /CFM-FILE.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Aukot wants Raila barred from vying for Presidency in the August polls

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 11 – Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot now wants the court to bar Azimio la Umoja Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga in the 2022 general election.

In his petition, Aukot argued that Odinga is a public servant under Article 260 of the constitution given that they receive retirement benefits from the consolidated fund.

The Thirdway Alliance leader in his petition also wants Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Amani National Congress (ANC) counterpart barred from running for the presidential seat or the deputy president seat.

“A declaration that the Section 3 & 8 of the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officers) Act, 2015 as read together with Articles 137 (2) (b) of the Constitution disqualify the 2nd (Raila Odinga), 3rd(Kalonzo Musyoka) 4th (Musalia Mudavadi) Respondents from being nominated as presidential candidates by the Independent Electoral & Boundaries Commission,” read the petition.

In his argument, Aukot alongside Miruru Waweru stated that  the trio are lifetime public servants entitled to retirement benefits as Parliament enacted the Act No. 8 of 2015 -Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officers) Act.

Therefore, the duo stated in their petition that the two are not entitled to resign as Public servants six months to the polls.

“Unlike other public servants who can resign from their positions to run for public office, this privilege granted to the entitled persons does not give them an option to disengage or resign as public officers,”read the petition.

The petitioners is urgently seeking an injunction from the court barring the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from clearing Musyoka,Odinga and Mudavadi as candidates for the presidential and deputy president seat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“An injunction barring the Independent Electoral & Boundaries Commission from nominating the 2nd – 4 th Respondents as candidates for the office of the President or Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” stated the petition.

In the petition, Aukot and Waweru are seeking interpretation of the court on whether the trio are public officers and if so they be  disqualified from vying for the presidency.

“The country will be staring at a crisis of monumental proportions and possible loss of unnecessary funds to finance a fresh presidential election or to reprint ballot papers if the declaration is made before the elections is conducted,” read the petition.

Odinga is deemed as public servant having served as former Prime Minister of Kenya from 2008 to 2013, and the Party Leader of the Orange Democratic Movement.

Musyoka on the other hand as former vice president from 2008-2013, and the current Party Leader of the Wiper Democratic Movement and is the presidential flag bearer of Wiper.

Mudavadi is a former Vice President, the Party Leader of the Amani National Congress  and was declared the presidential flag bearer of ANC.

“In the event the court does not make a pronouncement on the proper interpretation of the Provisions of the – Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officers) Act vis-a-vis Articles 137 & 260 of the Constitution, the changes to the ballot papers or the nullification of an election based on eligibility after the fact may be too costly for the Kenyan Tax payer who will still have to finance a re-printing of ballot papers or a repeat presidential election,”the petitioners stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Orengo with one man to beat as Bella Akinyi drops out of Siaya Govenor’s race

SIAYA, Kenya, Apr 11 – Siaya Senator James Orengo has one man to beat for the Siaya Gubernatorial seat in the Orange Democratic Movement...

2 hours ago

Africa

3.5 million Kenyans facing starvation due to prevailing drought – IGAD

Nairobi, Kenya, April 11- At least 3.5 Kenyans are facing starvation as a result of the biting drought in the Horn of Africa, Intergovernmental...

2 hours ago

County News

Muthama announces Faith Muli as his running mate in the Machakos gubernatorial race

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 11 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirant for the Machakos gubernatorial seat Johnson Muthama has announced Faith Muli as his...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi MCAs storm finance offices to demand delayed salaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11- Members of the Nairobi County Assembly on Monday stormed in the Finance offices over unpaid salaries and per diems. The...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Two lawyers in court to stop NCIC ban of ‘Hatupangwingi,’ ‘Watajua Hawajui’ words

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Two city lawyers have filed a petition in the high court seeking orders to stop the implementation of a...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Youngest MP to Munya: I can always return the car gift to President Kenyatta, my loyalty cannot be bought

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 11- Kenya’s youngest Member of Parliament Paul Mwirigi has defended his move to support Deputy President William Ruto at the expense...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Editors Guild accuses CS Mucheru of overstepping mandate in constituting team on political debates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Kenya Editors Guild has accused Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru of illegally gazetting a technical...

6 hours ago

Kenya

KRA steps up measures to contain smuggling along Kenya-Uganda border

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has stepped up measures to contain smuggling of goods along the Kenya and Uganda...

6 hours ago