Gladys Wanga given direct ticket for Homa Bay gubernatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has given a direct nomination ticket to Homa Bay Women Representative Gladys Wanga for the gubernatorial seat.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, party leader Raila Odinga stated that this is after consensus.

According to Odinga, Wanga will be deputized by Oyugi Magwanga.

The decision to give her a direct ticket comes days after a latest opinion poll put former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero ahead in the Homa Bay Gubernatorial race at 44.1 percent.

According to the study by Mizani Africa, trailed Kidero at 21.6 percent with former Kasipul Kabondo Oyugi Magwanga at 15.3 percent.

A similar poll released on December 17, 2021, had predicted that Homabay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga would beat former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

The recent poll also places Isaiah Ogwe, Hamilton Orata and Akelo Misori at 2.5 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 0.4 respectively.

It further shows that 1.5 percent of Homa bay residents are undecided.