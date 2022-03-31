Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
ODM gives direct nominatin ticket to Homa Bay Women Representative Gladys Wanga for the gubernatorial seat. /FILE

August Elections

Gladys Wanga given direct ticket for Homa Bay gubernatorial race

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has given a direct nomination ticket to Homa Bay Women Representative Gladys Wanga for the gubernatorial seat.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, party leader Raila Odinga stated that this is after consensus.

According to Odinga, Wanga will be deputized by Oyugi Magwanga.

The decision to give her a direct ticket comes days after a latest opinion poll put former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero ahead in the Homa Bay Gubernatorial race at 44.1 percent.

According to the study by Mizani Africa, trailed Kidero at 21.6 percent with former Kasipul Kabondo Oyugi Magwanga at 15.3 percent.

A similar poll released on December 17, 2021, had predicted that Homabay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga would beat former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

The recent poll also places Isaiah Ogwe, Hamilton Orata and Akelo Misori at 2.5 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 0.4 respectively.

It further shows that 1.5 percent of Homa bay residents are undecided.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

You thrive on graft, you can’t fight it: Ruto to Raila

DP questioned how Odinga would fight corruption yet claiming his campaigns were being financed by proceeds of graft.

1 hour ago

BBI

Supreme Court dismembers BBI due to President Kenyatta’s involvement, new constituencies  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The Supreme Court has sounded the death knell for the constitutional amendment process popularly referred to as the Building...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta did not initiate BBI process though it is within his right – Justice Njoki Ndung’u

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31- Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u on Thursday stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta did not initiate the constitutional amendments process, through the...

3 hours ago

BBI

Craft a Bill then retreat to ascent to it? It is absurdity! : Lenaola

Justice Lenaola, while rendering his opinion on Thursday, said the President could not draft a Bill through a popular initiative, a route he noted...

3 hours ago

BBI

Junet, Waweru not BBI promoters. Its ancestry is traceable to the handshake: Justice Ouko

Ouko who held that the President is barred from initiating constitutional reforms through popular initiative said the assertion that Dagoretti South MP Deniss Waweru...

4 hours ago

BBI

Popular initiative route reserved for the common man, not available to the President: Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome ruled that the popular initiative route to amending the constitution was a preserve of the common man and as such,...

6 hours ago

BBI

Koome rejects basic structure doctrine, faults ‘judiciary-created fourth pathway’ to amendments

Chief Justice Martha Koome said there were adequate mechanisms to guard against hyper-amendments and that judges need not invoke the basic structure doctrine in...

6 hours ago

BBI

Supreme Court frames 7 issues for determination in BBI petition

Chief Justice Martha Koome said the apex court had distilled the petition into seven issues that the justices will pronounce themselves on.

7 hours ago