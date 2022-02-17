ELOG to publish poll readiness assessment report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 — With only five months left to the August 9th General Election, the Election Observation Group (ELOG) is on Thursday expected to issue a statement on election preparedness.

The event slated to take place in Nairobi will bring together ELOG leadership which will also weigh in on the Election Amendment Bill of 2022 which has elicited mixed reactions across the the political divide.

The Bill was initiated by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and seeks to create an alternative mechanism of tallying and relaying of election results both manually and electronically.

ELOG is an independent citizen election observation platform that comprises of civil society and faith based organizations who promote credible, accountable, verifiable, peaceful and fair elections.

Political temperatures are already high with candidates especially the presidential contenders traversing across the country to woo voters.

Deputy President William Ruto who is leading the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and his closest political foe, ODM leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja Movement, are deemed as the two horses in the presidential race.