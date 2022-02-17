Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A voter casts a ballot in a past election in Kenya. /CFM-FILE.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ELOG to publish poll readiness assessment report

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 — With only five months left to the August 9th General Election, the Election Observation Group (ELOG) is on Thursday expected to issue a statement on election preparedness.

The event slated to take place in Nairobi will bring together ELOG leadership which will also weigh in on the Election Amendment Bill of 2022 which has elicited mixed reactions across the the political divide.

The Bill was initiated by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and seeks to create an alternative mechanism of tallying and relaying of election results both manually and electronically.

ELOG is an independent citizen election observation platform that comprises of civil society and faith based organizations who promote credible, accountable, verifiable, peaceful and fair elections.

Political temperatures are already high with candidates especially the presidential contenders traversing across the country to woo voters.

Deputy President William Ruto who is leading the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and his closest political foe, ODM leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja Movement, are deemed as the two horses in the presidential race.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Activists seek legal recourse to enforce spending limits in 2022 campaigns

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17- Civil Society Organizations have threatened to move to court to seek intervention on the action by the Independent Electoral and...

October 17, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

ELOG backs IEBC’s call for conclusion of electoral reforms by December

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 13 – The Election Observation Group (ELOG) has called for expedited conclusion of pending electoral reforms by December warning further delays could...

October 13, 2021