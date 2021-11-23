AMWIK gets new Board members

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya nov 23 – The Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK) has announced the election of new Board Members who will serve for two years from 2021-2023.

In the election held on Monday, Dr. Jane Thuo will head the six-member Board deputized by Rachel Ombaka with Venter Nkatha as the Board Treasurer. Jane Godia, Lilian Anyango and Cylia Kathambi were elected Board Members.

Dr. Jane Thuo has previously served as an Executive Director of of the organisation from 2007-2013 and she is an outgoing Vice-Chairperson and a lecturer at the University of Nairobi.

Rachel Ombaka is a seasoned editor, media trainer and public speaker who uses social media platforms to advocate for maternal health, gender equity and the safety of women journalists, according to a profile contained in a statement from AMWIK.

Cylia Kathambi is a communication’s practitioner with over 15 years of experience in communication strategy development, public and media relations and policy advocacy. She is the lead consultant at EKAR, a strategic communication agency.

Venter Nkatha has over 15 years of experience as a journalist and trainer. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Journalism where she specialized in Development Communication.

Jane Godia has over 20 years of experience as a journalist, editor and trainer. She is the Director at Women In News-Africa and a trustee at African Gender and Media Initiative (GEM) Trust.

Lilian Anyango is an experienced communications specialist in research, event management, administration, Public Relations and media relations.

The announcement was made by AMWIK’s Elections Committee Chairperson, Jane Gitau following the conclusion of the online voting process, a first in the organisation’s history.

“We are adapting to trends, mostly propelled by the pandemic. The turnout was outstanding and we are grateful to the members for their support in taking part in the process to decide on their future,” she stated.

The immediate former Vice-Chairperson and incoming Chairperson, Dr. Jane Thuo thanked the members for their support and called on those who lost to rally behind her to steer the Association to even greater heights.

“I am personally delighted to be part of such a strong group of new Board Members. I look forward to serving with them in the coming years and raising the profile of the AMWIK brand,” she said.

Outgoing Chairperson, Dr. Dorothy Njoroge while congratulating the incoming team highlighted the gains made by the outgoing Board Members and asked the members to accord the new team all the necessary support. “We have been able to turn around the fortunes of the Association, improve efficiency in the Secretariat and laid the foundation for the incoming team to lead us to the next chapter,” she affirmed.

AMWIK Executive Director, Judie Kaberia lauded all the aspirants and urged all stakeholders to join efforts and forge ahead. “We look to the future with optimism and set our sights on working with the new Board Members while harnessing new ideas and expertise,” she asserted.

AMWIK said the new Board Members will begin their two-year terms as soon as the official handover is completed in the coming days as stipulated in the organisation’s Constitution.