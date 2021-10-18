Connect with us

Capital News
Ibrahim Rotich Kemboi was arrested in Mombasa on October 14, 2021 over the murder of his wife, athletics champion, Agnes Tirop whose body was found with stab wounds in their Iten home on October 13, 2021.

Kenya

Man in murder of athletics champion Agnes Tirop to remain in custody for 20 days

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – The man accused of killing athletics champion Agnes Tirop will remain in police custody for three weeks to enable police complete an investigation into the murder.

Ibrahim Rotich Kemboi was arraigned at the Iten Law Courts on Monday morning but no charges were read out to him.

The prosecution told Iten Chief Magistrate Charles Kutwa that Kemboi was being held as a prime suspect in the murder of Agnes and required three weeks to complete the investigation. The request was granted.

“The suspect will remain in police custody for 20 days to enable police complete the investigations into the murder. He will also be taken for mental assessment,” the Magistrate ruled.

He was arrested on Thursday night by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) a day after Tirop’s body was found with stab wounds in their Iten home on Wednesday.

The record-breaking Kenyan distance runner was found dead with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide.

Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete — a double world 10,000m bronze medallist and 2015 world cross county champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of 30:01, slicing 28 seconds off the previous record, Athletics Kenya said.

