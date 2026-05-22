Court Sets June 8 for Ruling in Gachagua Impeachment Petitions

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – A three-judge bench is set to deliver its judgment on June 8, 2026, in a series of petitions challenging the constitutionality and legality of the impeachment and removal from office of Rigathi Gachagua.

The ruling will determine the outcome of legal disputes arising from the impeachment process carried out by the National Assembly of Kenya and the Senate of Kenya, which has since been contested in court.

The decision date was confirmed after all parties concluded their submissions before the court.

During the hearings, lawyers representing Gachagua raised 18 grounds of challenge, arguing that the impeachment process was unconstitutional, unfair, and violated his right to a fair hearing.

The legal team further claimed that there was insufficient public participation and procedural irregularities during the impeachment proceedings.

On the other hand, the National Assembly and the Senate urged the court to dismiss the petitions, maintaining that the process was conducted in full compliance with the Constitution and parliamentary procedures.

They argued that Gachagua was given adequate opportunity to defend himself before both Houses and that public participation requirements were properly fulfilled.

Presiding Judge Eric Ogolla announced that the bench will retire to prepare its judgment before delivering the ruling.

“We will retire and prepare a judgment bringing these proceedings to a close. We hope to do that on June 8 in the ceremonial hall at 11 am,” he stated.

The ruling is expected to have significant political and constitutional implications, as it will determine the legality of one of the most closely watched impeachment cases in recent Kenyan political history.