Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official conducts public awareness in Nairobi's Mukuru kwa Njenga slum/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

MoH reports 1,974 COVID cases, 30 deaths in 3 months including August

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 1,974 COVID-19 cases after testing 13,407 samples, raising the total number of infections documented since March 2020 to 215,730.

The nationwide infection rate stood at 14.7 per cent.

Nairobi County recorded the highest number of cases at 700, followed by Mombasa with (147) cases, Kiambu (139), Nyeri (128) and Nakuru (116).

Machakos recorded 87 cases, Nyandarua (62), Kirinyanga( 47), Kilifi (41), Busia (39), Kajiado (39), Murang’a (35), Nandi (34) and Kericho (30).

At the same time the Ministry reported 30 virus-linked deaths, including one that was reported within a period of 24 hours. The other 29 were picked from audited records for the months of March, July and August.

The number of those who had succumbed to the disease since the pandemic struck was reported at 4,241.

The Ministry said 1,813 patients were in various health facilities countrywide while 8,193 were on home-based care. 138 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit.

On the vaccination exercise, the ministry said a total of 1,881,988 doses had been administered, with the proportion of fully vaccinated adult population reported at 2.6 per cent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The ministry  warned insurance firms promoting products offering to cover adverse side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, saying such adverts are misleading and depicts the vaccine as being unsafe.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that all the vaccines deployed in the country have been approved by the World Health Organization as well as the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board for emergency use after being found safe and effective  against COVID-19.

The CS therefore termed such an advert unethical, saying they only create unnecessary anxiety among people who are at risk of severe COVID disease.

He also noted that the COVID jab has common mild side effects similar to other vaccines, which include a headache, nausea and fever.

“The government warns any company or groupings that are out to profiteer from the COVID-19 pandemic that it is criminal and punishable by law in accordance with the Public Health Act. They should therefore desist from the malpractice otherwise the law will take its cause,” stated Kagwe.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

House Delegated Legislation Committee contests IEBC campaign spending caps

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – Members of Parliament in the Delegated Legislation Committee of the National Assembly have faulted the move by the Independent...

3 hours ago

Africa

Sudan to hand Bashir, other wanted officials to ICC: minister

Khartoum (AFP), Aug 11 – Sudan will hand longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court along with other officials wanted over the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

US asks its citizens to reconsider travel to Kenya over COVID, security challenges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11- The United States on Wednesday issued a travel advisory against Kenya citing the COVID-19 risk, terrorism and kidnappings. The Center...

4 hours ago

Africa

Kenya, South Africa officials hold talks in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo and her South African counterpart  Dr Naledi Pandor held talks in Nairobi...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

China approves first mixed-vaccine trial as Delta spreads

Beijing (AFP), Aug 11 – China’s drug regulator has approved the country’s first mixed-vaccine trial, a company involved in the study said, as the...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kituyi releases campaign video for next year’s State House race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 -Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference and Trade Development (UNCTAD) Mukhisa Kituyi has released a presidential campaign video at...

5 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns former Kamkunji MP George Nthenge

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 11 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of former Kamkunji MP...

6 hours ago

Kenya

House JLAC team invites memoranda on IEBC nominees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The National Assembly Committee on Legal Affairs has invited members of the public to submit their views on the...

8 hours ago