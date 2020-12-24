24-hour coronavirus positivity rate slows to 4.5pc from 6.9pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – The country’s 24-hour coronavirus positivity rate slowed down on Monday to 4.5 per cent from 6.9 per cent reported on Sunday.
The health ministry diagnosed 114 new COVID-19 cases from 2,507 samples screened, marking one of the lowest positivity rates since a resurgence in infections reported late in October.
The ministry also reported five more fatalities raising the country’s death toll to 1,644.
Health Cabinet Secretary however said 325 more patients had recovered including 256 under home-based care.
A total of 850 patients were reported to be admitted in hospitals among them forty-six ICU cases.
Afya House said an additional 5,873 patients were recuperating under home-based care.