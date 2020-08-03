544 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths recorded in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3 – Kenya recorded 544 new infections from COVID-19 Monday raising the county’s caseload to 22, 597.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman told a news conference on the daily COVID-19 briefing that the new cases were identified from a pool of 2, 653 samples.

“From the cases 499 are Kenyans while 45 are foreigners, and 315 males and 229 females. The youngest case is a one-year old infant, while the oldest is 84,” he said.

Nairobi produced the highest number of the new cases after recording 412 cases a majority of which were identified in Langata (50), Westlands (48), Dagoretti North (43), Embakasi East (37).

Kiambu County followed at second after posting 27 cases. Machakos and Kajiado recorded 17 cases each with Garissa, Uasin Gishu, Mombasa recording 16, 14 and 9 cases respectively.

Aman further said that 263 COVID-19 patients had been cleared of the virus raising the country’s total number of recoveries to 8, 740.

“From this number 176 are from the Home-based Care program while 87 have been discharged from various hospitals,” he said.

13 more people succumbed to the disease raising the total number of fatalities from COVID-19 to 382.

A nurse in Kisii County who succumbed to the disease shortly after giving birth was among the country’s latest fatalities.

The nurse identified as Marian Awuor Awutor Adumbo, was admitted to the Kisii Level Five Teaching and Referral hospital where she succumbed to the disease.

Medical workers in the country who are in the front-line in fighting the virus have been raising concerns about their safety.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses has lately issued a strike notice, threatening to down their tools if their demands key among them a remittance of Sh20, 000 monthly risk allowance is not provided.