Petitioners to present final arguments in Gachagua’s impeachment case

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – Petitioners challenging the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are expected to present their final submissions before a three-judge High Court bench when the matter resumes today.

The hearings were adjourned by Justice Eric Ogolla after lawyers representing the respondents, including both Houses of Parliament, concluded their oral arguments last week.

During the proceedings, the testimony of cardiologist Daniel Gikonyo was also challenged in court in the impeachment case filed by Gachagua.

In response, Dr. Gikonyo maintained that each record referred to distinct medical events and timelines and should not be interpreted as conflicting accounts.

A key issue raised in court centered on the identification of the patient in the medical documents.

Lawyers pointed out that the records did not contain the full name of the patient and instead used the initials ‘R.G’ alongside a passport number.

The cardiologist denied allegations that he helped “hide” former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in hospital during his impeachment trial to allegedly shield him from Senate proceedings and cross-examination.

The claims were made during heated cross-examination in the ongoing impeachment-related court case, where Gachagua is challenging the process that led to his removal from office.

Lead Counsel for Gachagua, Senior Counsel Paul Muite, pressed Dr. Gikonyo to clarify whether he had played any role in keeping the former deputy president away from public and parliamentary scrutiny under the cover of medical treatment.

The 41 petitioners are contesting the impeachment process, arguing that constitutional and procedural requirements were not fully adhered to during the parliamentary proceedings.

Lawyers representing the National Assembly of Kenya have defended the impeachment proceedings against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, telling the court that the process was conducted lawfully and in full compliance with constitutional requirements.

Appearing before the bench, advocate Michael Muchemi, representing Mwengi Mutuse, argued that Gachagua’s removal from office stemmed from a clear loss of political and parliamentary support.

Muchemi submitted that impeachment proceedings are inherently political and should not be treated as ordinary criminal or civil trials requiring strict judicial thresholds.