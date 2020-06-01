Virus cases rise to 2,021 as 59 more infections reported

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Fifty-nine additional coronavirus cases have been reported in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the number of detected infections so far to 2,021.

A status update by the health ministry indicated 1,518 samples were analysed raising the total number of tests concluded since March to 20,201.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced the death of five more patients who succumbed to COVID-19, rising the virus death toll to 69.

“We are however saddened to announce the loss of 5 more patients who succumbed to the disease from facilities in Mombasa and Nairobi, Our condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends,” he said.

Nairobi accounts for 29 of the newly registred cases ,while Mombasa reported 14 cases.

Turkana has six cases, Taita Taveta and Kajiado registered two cases each, while Kiambu and Kilifi had a single case each.

In Nairobi, Ruaraka recorded eight cases, all from a mandatory quarantine facility, Westlands (6), Dagoretti North (4), Lang’ata (4), Kibra (3). Embakasi East, Kasarani, Kamukunji and Makadarani recorded a single case each, the statement noted.

In Mombasa, the cases are spread across Mvita (6), Kisauni (2), Nyali (2), Jomvu (2) and Changamwe (2 ). Turkana’s six cases were diagnosed from Nadapal border point.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Busia, three cases were tracked at Malaba border point and one at a quarantine facility in Alupe. Taita Taveta’s two cases were from Mwatate.

Kajiado’s two cases are from Kajiado East while in Kiambu the one case is from Thika. Kilifi’s Rabai reported a single case.

The new cases were diagnosed among 24 females and 35 males with the youngest being a 10 year old and the oldest, 76 years old.

The country’s recovery toll now stood at 482 on Monday after eight more patients were discharged.

“We are glad that our number of recoveries continues to grow,” CS Kagwe highlighted.