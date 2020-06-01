Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced the death of five more patients who succumbed to COVID-19, rising the virus death toll to 69/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

Virus cases rise to 2,021 as 59 more infections reported

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Fifty-nine additional coronavirus cases have been reported in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the number of detected infections so far to 2,021.

A status update by the health ministry indicated 1,518 samples were analysed raising the total number of tests concluded since March to 20,201.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced the death of five more patients who succumbed to COVID-19, rising the virus death toll to 69.

“We are however saddened to announce the loss of 5 more patients who succumbed to the disease from facilities in Mombasa and Nairobi, Our condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends,” he said.

Nairobi accounts for 29 of the newly registred cases ,while Mombasa reported 14 cases.

Turkana has six cases, Taita Taveta and Kajiado registered two cases each, while Kiambu and Kilifi had a single case each.

In Nairobi, Ruaraka recorded eight cases, all from a mandatory quarantine facility, Westlands (6), Dagoretti North (4), Lang’ata (4), Kibra (3). Embakasi East, Kasarani, Kamukunji and Makadarani recorded a single case each, the statement noted.

In Mombasa, the cases are spread across Mvita (6), Kisauni (2), Nyali (2), Jomvu (2) and Changamwe (2 ). Turkana’s six cases were diagnosed from Nadapal border point.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Busia, three cases were tracked at Malaba border point and one at a quarantine facility in Alupe. Taita Taveta’s two cases were from Mwatate.

Kajiado’s two cases are from Kajiado East while in Kiambu the one case is from Thika. Kilifi’s Rabai reported a single case.

The new cases were diagnosed among 24 females and 35 males with the youngest being a 10 year old and the oldest, 76 years old.

The country’s recovery toll now stood at 482 on Monday after eight more patients were discharged.

“We are glad that our number of recoveries continues to grow,” CS Kagwe highlighted.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

It is time to re-imagine the Kenyan dream, President Kenyatta says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 — President Uhuru Kenyatta today said it was time for Kenya to come up with new economic and political visions...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Uhuru, Ruto in rare show of camaraderie amid sharp schism in Jubilee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – A short stroll and a 3-minute chat between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto at State House...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Health DG Amoth among 68 Kenyans conferred Presidential Order of Service Award

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Acting Health Director General Patrick Amoth is among sixty-eight Kenyans who have been conferred the newly established Presidential Order...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

China threatens to ‘counter-attack’ US over Hong Kong curbs

Beijing, China, Jun 1 – Beijing warned Washington Monday of retaliation after President Donald Trump announced restrictions on Chinese students in the US in...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Europe pushes ahead with easing lockdowns, as LatAm cases pass 1 mn

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jun 1 – Countries across Europe took bolder steps in easing coronavirus lockdowns, with schools, pubs, parks and pools reopening in...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Education ministry to draft calendar on phased reopening of schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Education to expedite ongoing consultations on the safe reopening of schools...

3 hours ago

BBI

BBI constitutional review will end cyclic ethnic violence – Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – The impending Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review is geared to buttress gains under 2010 Constitution and end ethnic...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

We’re behind you, Ruto assures Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Deputy President William Ruto on Monday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of his support in the execution of government response...

4 hours ago