Bishops in Nyeri call for resumption of church services to address domestic violence

NYERI, Kenya, April 17 – A section of church leaders in Nyeri now want government to allow churches to resume Sunday worship services saying religious institution will play a critical role in addressing cases of domestic violence which are on the rise in the country.

The preachers spoke on Friday just day after the Ministry of Health indicated in was in receipt of a report from the National Council on Administration of Justice which indicated cases of domestic violence had tripled in the wake of the enforcement of a containment order restricting movement of people to avert the spread of coronavirus.

Bishop Paul Wanjohi of Newlife Church said continued ban on social gatherings which has effectively kept Christians away from churches could have contributed to the increase in cases of violence.

“We as a church believe that by relaxing this rule and allowing limited access to churches will help heal rifts in families since church leaders offer counselling to couples,” said Wanjohi.

He said the church played a crucial role in ensuring families live together in harmony hence the need to allow church gatherings.

The church leaders however said they were willing to abide by strict social distancing regulations they said should be issued by government as it allows the resumption of religious gatherings.

“We are ready to follow new measures if the government hears our cries. We have established that continued spending of more time between couple’s is what is causing strained relationship” said Wanjohi.

He added that many churches are currently soliciting for food donations to assist many of their faithful who have lost their incomes as a result of shrinking economic activity in the wake of COVID-19.

“Currently many of our faithful do not have means to feed themselves. We’re in the process of seeking food donations for them which will be distributed in accordance with the government’s directives,” said Wanjohi.