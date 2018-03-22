Kenya joins globe in celebrating World Water Day

Today 10:47 am (2 hours ago)
Shares
Experts say water levels are falling one metre a year, and warn it could dry out completely within thirty years

By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – World Water Day will be commemorated globally on Thursday, to awareness on the need to manage water and sanitation.

The theme this year is ‘Nature for Water’ and will be exploring nature-based solutions to the water challenges in the 21st century.

Sustainable Development Goal 6 commits the world to ensuring that everyone has access to safe water by 2030, and includes targets on protecting the natural environment and reducing pollution.

In Kenya, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko will participate in a tree planting exercise at Ndakaini Dam in Gatanga, Murang’a.

Shares

Latest Articles

More Stories

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed