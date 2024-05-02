Why Algeria’s USM Alger refused to play Morocco’s Berkane in CAF Confed Cup semi-final - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

USM Alger refused to take to the pitch in Morocco because the strip the hosts were wearing showed a map of the country which included the disputed territory of Western Sahara. PHOTO/France Sport

Football

Why Algeria’s USM Alger refused to play Morocco’s Berkane in CAF Confed Cup semi-final

Published

BERKANE, Algeria, May 2 – A row over a map of Morocco displayed on a football shirt deepened as the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup semi-final between RS Berkane and USM Alger was called off on Sunday.

USM Alger refused to take to the pitch in Morocco because the strip the hosts were wearing showed a map of the country which included the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Algeria, which cut off diplomatic ties with its North African neighbour in 2021, sees the extended map as a political provocation.

Morocco laid claim to Western Sahara in 1957, when it was still under Spanish colonial rule, and then annexed the territory in 1975.

The first leg on Sunday, 21 April had also been cancelled after Berkane had their kit confiscated by customs officials on arrival in Algeria and refused to wear an alternative shirt.

A Confederation of African Football (CAF) committee punished USM Alger with a 3-0 defeat in the first leg, and a different board then dismissed an appeal on Friday.

Neither decision was explained in detail, and USM Alger could face further sanctions from the continent’s governing body.

Algeria’s football federation (FAF) is expected to launch an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with its case centred on the argument that Berkane’s kit breaches FIFA’s equipment regulations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The world governing body states that no item of kit which “includes political statements or images” may be worn.

USM Alger, who are the holders of the Confederation Cup, travelled to north-east Morocco for the return leg but did not emerge from their dressing room for kick-off.

CAF has not yet commented on the latest incident, but Berkane are expected to progress to the final where Egyptian giants Zamalek await.

Berkane have used the same jersey throughout this season’s competition – as well as a similar design in previous continental campaigns.

The club won the Confederation Cup, which was the second-tier continental competition before the introduction of the Africa Football League, in 2020 and 2022.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved