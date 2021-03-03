KBL to award golfers in two European Tour Events to be Hosted in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) will support local and regional golfers at the upcoming two European Tour events; the Kenya Savannah Classic and Magical Kenya Open, rewarding local players who make the cut after the first two rounds of each tournament with Ksh 100,000 each.

This support will be in terms of catering to their needs while they are restricted in the health and safety bubble across both events.

KBL will also offer a hole-in-one prize for the first player who will hole-out-in-one at the par-3, 16th hole across both tournaments.

On Wednesday, KBL, through its premium spirits brand Johnnie Walker, announced that it will be the Presenting Partner at this year’s Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship to run from March 18-21 at the Karen Country Club. (Left to Right) KBL Managing Director, John Musunga, local Pro Golfer, Dismas Indiza and Kenya Open Golf Limited Director, Francis Okwara.

Speaking during the announcement of the sponsorship, KBL Managing Director John Musunga noted that decision is founded on the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship’s growing stature, which resonates with KBL’s goals, making it a strategic partner for the organization.

“The stature of the Magical Kenya Open, on the global stage, continues to grow, gaining prominence and becoming entrenched as an integral part of the annual European Tour calendar. In the process, it continues to mirror KBL’s goals and objectives, making it a natural partnership platform for us over the years,” Musunga said.

He further noted that the decision to grant Kenya two European Tour events this year is a testament to the growing stature of golf in the country, adding that the doubleheader will give Kenya credence on the global golf scene.

“As part of this sponsorship, we will have a hole-in-one prize for the first player to hole-out-in-one at the par-3, 16th tournament hole across both events, with the winners taking home our rarest, finest, and most beloved Johnnie Walker brands. I wish all golfers the very best as they try their luck at achieving this rare feat,” Musunga added.

A total of 156 golfers are expected at the tournament, with over 30 countries being represented.

They will include 12 Kenyan pros, with Nigeria, Uganda, and Zimbabwe being represented by a player each. KBL Managing Director, John Musunga, at Uhuru Park during the official announcement of the organization’s sponsorship for the 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker.

The sponsorship also extends to the Kenya Savannah Classic which KBL will be the Official Alcoholic Beverage Sponsor. The event, which is also part of the European Tour, will be held from March 23 to 26 at the same venue.

As both events will be closed to spectators, KBL plans to have activations at Sigona, Vet Lab, and Muthaiga Golf Clubs, allowing enthusiasts to follow the action live on TV.

“KBL will be having a series of activations at Sigona, Vet Lab, and Muthaiga golf clubs to allow enthusiasts to follow the action from Karen live on big screens while experiencing unrivaled KBL hospitality as they would have had they had the opportunity to be at Karen,” Musungab stated.

Speaking during the same event, Kenya Open Golf Limited Director Francis Okwara lauded KBL for the partnership and supporting the tournament even during the difficult circumstances occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful to KBL for its partnership renewal for the 2021 Magical Kenya Open. This speaks to the brand’s continued commitment to the growth and development of golf – and sports in general – in the country. We are pleased that KBL has continued to stand by us, even now, under tough COVID-19 restrictions and circumstances. It shows that, indeed, KBL is passionate about the growth of the tournament and sincere in its sponsorship,” Okwara stated.

The events will be broadcasted to over 490 million homes and will locally be broadcasted to millions of households on free-to-air television.