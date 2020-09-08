Innocent Simiyu returns as Kenya Sevens head coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Innocent Simiyu has made a return to the national rugby sevens team after being named the Shujaa head coach ahead of the upcoming season, replacing New Zealander Paul Feeney who left early this year.

Kenya Rugby Union boss Oduor Gangla says Simiyu will take over the job on a two-year contract.

Simiyu’s appointment brings to an end a week of speculation, push and pull over who will take over the Shujaa hot seat.

“I am happy to return to the team and obviously I know there is a lot of work to be done. Hopefully we can work together to see how we can take the team to the next level,” Simiyu said after his appointment.

Simiyu was fored from the role in 2018, becoming a casualty of the infamous ‘Paris Fiasco’ where players blocked the Brand Kenya sponsor image at the front of the jersey protesting non-payment of bonuses.

According to Union boss Gangla, Namcos will have a free hand to select his backroom staff, provided they meet basic coaching criteria.

KCB RFC Sevens Coach Dennis Mwanja had been tipped to take over the job after a majority of the board members gave him the nod, but a last minute change of heart saw Namcos picked.

-More to follow