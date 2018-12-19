City whip Leicester to reach Carabao semis

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 18 – Holders Manchester City edged through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals by beating Leicester City 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

A poor quality shootout saw the home side miss three penalties while a dinked effort went wrong for Raheem Sterling before Oleksandr Zinchenko stepped up to emphatically thump the decisive kick into the top corner to take his side through.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead in the first half through Kevin de Bruyne’s first goal of the season – a sweet, low drive into the bottom corner.

Leicester were poor in the first half but regrouped at half-time and levelled the contest through Marc Albrighton’s well-struck effort before crumbling in the shootout.

League One side Burton shocked Championship side Middlesbrough to advance to the last four, while Arsenal face rivals Tottenham and Chelsea host Bournemouth in Wednesday’s remaining quarter-finals.