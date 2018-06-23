Unstoppable Gor beat Ulinzi to go nine clear

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Reigning Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia maintained their unbeaten run after Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Kahata goals inspired K’Ogalo beat Ulinzi Stars 2-0 at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The win saw Gor stretch their lead at the summit to 43 points, 9 points ahead of second placed Sofapaka who have played three more games than the record 16-time KPL champions.

Creative midfielder Kahata opened the scoring for K’Ogalo in the 12th minute, slamming the ball home from a close range after George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo had ran down the right flank to deliver the ball.

Ulinzi were unlucky as Hassan Mohamed saw his effort hit the woodwork after he lobbed a long-range ball over Gor keeper Boniface Oluoch in the 57th minute.

Gor had to work hard to keep the clean sheet with Philemon Otieno being forced to clear the ball from the line after K’Ogalo defenders plus the keeper were beaten in the 62nd minute.

Rwandese Tuyisenge scored the second goal for Gor to seal the win from a corner kick that saw defensive errors cost the Solders who now sits 7th on the log with 30 points.