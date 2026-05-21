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Ruto Pushes Major Port and Transport Expansion during Coastal tour

Ruto who is on a four-day tour of the Coastal region defended his administration’s development agenda as inclusive and non-discriminatory, saying government projects are being implemented without regard to political, regional, or religious affiliation.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – President William Ruto has announced a Sh41 billion expansion plan for the Port of Mombasa as part of a broader strategy to position Kenya as a leading trade and logistics hub in East and Central Africa.

During a development tour of the Coast region, Ruto said the government is actively courting international transit partners to use the Northern Corridor through Mombasa as a preferred gateway for regional trade.

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The President linked the port expansion to wider infrastructure improvements, including the dualling of the Mombasa–Malindi and Mombasa–Lunga Lunga highways.

Ruto also announced a Sh1 billion modernization programme for the Likoni Ferry crossing, aimed at easing congestion and improving commuter safety.

The planned upgrades include expanded holding bays, pedestrian sky bridges, and enhanced ferry assets to improve operations at the busy channel.

According to the President, the investments are designed to unlock economic growth while improving the daily experience of residents and traders who rely on the transport network.

Ruto who is on a four-day tour of the Coastal region defended his administration’s development agenda as inclusive and non-discriminatory, saying government projects are being implemented without regard to political, regional, or religious affiliation.

The Head of State affirmed that all regions deserve equal access to infrastructure, land ownership, and economic opportunities.

Ruto, accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, presided over the issuance of more than 800 title deeds to residents of the Chaani Site and Service Scheme in Changamwe.

He emphasised that secure land ownership and access to identification documents remain critical in addressing historical injustices that have marginalized sections of Coast residents for years.

“The question of land in Kenya has never simply been about title deeds; it has always been about dignity, belonging, security, and opportunity,” Ruto stated.

By Yvonne Mandela

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