Jakakimba Declares He Will Contest Suba North MP seat, Breaking 4-Month Silence After Raila’s Death

HOMA BAY, Kenya May 27 — UDA Homa Bay County Secretary and former aide to Raila Odinga, Silas Jakakimba has broken a four-month silence to declare his intention to run for the Suba North parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

Jakakimba had stepped back from public politics after Odinga’s death, calling it a moment to reflect. Now he says the time for reflection is over and the focus must shift to delivery.

Speaking during community meetings across Suba North, he argued that the constituency’s future lies in economic empowerment rather than political rivalry. His pitch to voters centers on reviving fishing, boosting agriculture, improving schools, upgrading infrastructure, and tapping into the blue economy.

“Suba North has the resources, but we need leadership that connects our people to real opportunities,” he said. “That means working with investors, agencies, and government to unlock what’s already here.”

He also used the platform to push for unity among Luo leaders, warning that infighting ahead of 2027 could cost the region influence and slow down development projects.

Political watchers see the move as a sign that the battle for Nyanza is already taking shape. Jakakimba’s ties to both Odinga’s legacy and the ruling UDA give him a unique positioning — one he’s framing as a link between past political struggles and a new, development-first approach.

With this announcement, Suba North’s 2027 race now has its first high-profile contender from within the ruling party ranks.

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