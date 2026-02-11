Kenya Ranks 118th Globally in 2025 Corruption Index with Score of 30

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11- Kenya remains mired in entrenched corruption, according to the newly released 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), which assigns the country a score of 30 out of 100, a rating that Transparency International classifies as indicative of serious and systemic graft.

Although Kenya now ranks 118th out of 182 countries surveyed, a shift from previous lower placements, the unchanged score underscores a troubling pattern of stagnation.

The country’s performance falls significantly below the global average of 42 and also trails the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 32, highlighting persistent weaknesses in public sector accountability.

Region of Contrasts

Across Africa, the 2025 index paints a picture of widening disparity between countries, making steady governance gains and others weighed down by corruption and weak institutions.

Seychelles retains its position as Africa’s top performer, earning a score of 68 and ranking 24th globally. Cape Verde ranks 62 (34th), while Botswana and Rwanda are tied at 58 (39th), cementing their reputations for relatively strong public-sector oversight.

Within East Africa, Kenya lags behind several of its neighbors. Tanzania posts a score of 40 (ranked 81st), while Ethiopia scores 38 (94th), both significantly ahead of Nairobi in perceived public sector integrity.

However, Kenya still performs better than Uganda, which scored 25 (147th), and Nigeria at 26 (140th). At the bottom of the global rankings sit Somalia and South Sudan, each scoring just 9, reflecting the devastating impact of prolonged instability and fragile institutions.

Systemic Challenges and Public Cost

Transparency International warns that countries scoring around 30 typically struggle with entrenched patronage systems, weak enforcement mechanisms, and political interference in oversight bodies.

In such environments, the rule of law is often overshadowed by the rule of money, where influence and financial clout distort public decision-making.

For ordinary Kenyans, the consequences are tangible. Misappropriation of public funds frequently translates into underfunded hospitals, strained education systems, and deteriorating infrastructure.

The report also links low CPI scores to shrinking civic space, where journalists, activists, and whistleblowers face intimidation or legal obstacles when exposing wrongdoing.

GEN-Z Protests

A notable theme in this year’s global findings is the rise of youth-led protests demanding greater transparency and economic justice. From Europe to Africa, younger generations have mobilized against what they perceive as political elites enriching themselves while public services falter.

Kenya was among the countries where Gen-Z activism surged over the past year, reflecting mounting frustration over governance failures, economic pressures, and allegations of misuse of public resources.

Transparency International observes that in countries where corruption is viewed as systemic, public trust in institutions steadily erodes often sparking civic unrest and calls for sweeping reforms.

Breaking the Cycle

To move beyond the stagnation reflected in its score of 30, the report outlines several priority reforms for Kenya. These include safeguarding the independence of the judiciary and prosecutorial bodies from political interference, strengthening oversight institutions, and ensuring full transparency in political party financing.

Equally critical, the organization urges stronger protections for whistleblowers and journalists to enable them to report corruption without fear of retaliation.

Globally, the CPI’s overall average declined this year for the first time in over a decade, signaling broader governance backsliding.