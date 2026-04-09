Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liquid iron is tapped into a chute from the blast furnace at steelmaker SSAB in Luleå, northern Sweden

Headlines

India postpones steel conference due to Middle East situation

The Bharat Steel 2026 conference was scheduled for April 16-17 in New Delhi.

Published

NEW DELHI, April 9 (Xinhua) — Citing the ongoing situation in the Middle East, the Indian government on Wednesday announced it has postponed a global steel conference until further notice.

In view of the evolving global situation, including the ongoing West Asia crisis, and the inconvenience and hardship being caused to stakeholders due to this situation, it has been decided to postpone Bharat Steel 2026 until further notice, reads a statement issued by the steel ministry.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Bharat Steel 2026 conference was scheduled for April 16-17 in New Delhi.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Iran’s FM says messages exchanged with US through intermediaries, but no talks held – China Daily

Araghchi said that Iran does not seek war, stressing "We did not begin this war and want an end to it, however, in a...

March 26, 2026