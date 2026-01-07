NYOTA Project Phase Two Business Support Rollout Set to Begin in 27 Counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The government is set to roll out the NYOTA Project Business Support Component Phase Two following the successful completion of mandatory classroom training by youth beneficiaries in 27 phase two counties.

Disbursement of funds will take place between January 8 and January 16, 2026, targeting young people who completed the training programme.

The rollout will be presided over by President William Samoei Ruto, underscoring the government’s commitment to youth empowerment and enterprise development.

The NYOTA Project aims to equip young entrepreneurs with financial support, skills and mentorship to establish sustainable and profitable businesses.

Phase Two focuses on beneficiaries who have already undergone classroom-based training and are now transitioning into practical business implementation.

Youth beneficiaries have been urged to familiarize themselves with the disbursement dates and venues in their respective counties to ensure smooth participation in the exercise.

Beyond financial support, beneficiaries will continue to receive mentorship, coaching and follow-up business development support, which project officials say is critical to improving survival rates for youth-led enterprises.

Government officials say the integrated approach — combining training, funding and mentorship — is designed to reduce youth unemployment, strengthen grassroots economies and promote self-reliance among young people.

The NYOTA Project is a flagship youth empowerment programme under the government’s broader economic transformation agenda, targeting thousands of young entrepreneurs across the country.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to actively engage in the post-disbursement support activities to maximize the impact of the programme and ensure long-term business success.