WHO issues first global guideline on using GLP-1 medicines to treat obesity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its first global guideline on the use of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies for treating obesity, marking a major step in addressing a condition that now affects more than one billion people worldwide.

Obesity remains a pressing global health challenge and was linked to 3.7 million deaths in 2024.

Without urgent intervention, WHO warns the number of people living with obesity is expected to double by 2030.

WHO’s new guideline recognizes obesity as a chronic, relapsing disease that requires lifelong, comprehensive care.

The new guideline introduces conditional recommendations for their use as part of a broader, multi-pronged approach that includes healthy diets, increased physical activity and sustained support from healthcare professionals.

“Obesity is a major global health challenge that WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it, effectively and equitably,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.

“While medication alone won’t solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms.”

In September 2025, WHO added GLP-1 therapies to its Essential Medicines List for managing type 2 diabetes in high-risk groups.

Obesity is a major driver of noncommunicable diseases, including cardiovascular conditions, type 2 diabetes and some cancers, and contributes to poorer outcomes in infectious diseases. Economically, the global cost of obesity is projected to reach US$ 3 trillion annually by 2030.

The guideline sets out two key conditional recommendations.

In the first recommendation WHO says GLP-1 therapies may be used by adults, excluding pregnant women, for long-term treatment of obesity.

Although these medicines have shown clear benefits for weight loss and improved metabolic outcomes, WHO labels the recommendation as conditional due to gaps in evidence about long-term use, high costs, health-system readiness and potential equity concerns.

“While the efficacy of these therapies in treating obesity and improving metabolic and other outcomes was evident, the recommendation is conditional due to limited data on their long-term efficacy and safety, maintenance and discontinuation, their current costs, inadequate health-system preparedness, and potential equity implications,”

Secondly, WHO recommends that adults prescribed GLP-1 therapies may be offered intensive behavioural interventions, including structured diet and physical activity programmes, based on evidence suggesting potential improved outcomes.

WHO stresses that while GLP-1 therapies are the first proven long-term treatment option for adults with obesity, medication alone will not reverse the global epidemic.

“Without deliberate policies, access to these therapies could exacerbate existing health disparities. WHO calls for urgent action on manufacturing, affordability, and system readiness to meet global needs,” WHO said.

Even with increased production, fewer than 10% of eligible people are expected to have access by 2030.

The organization urges countries and global partners to explore measures such as pooled procurement, tiered pricing and voluntary licensing to expand availability.

The guideline was developed in response to requests from WHO Member States and is part of WHO’s acceleration plan to stop obesity. It involved extensive evidence review and consultations with experts and individuals with lived experience.

Throughout 2026, WHO will work with stakeholders to develop transparent and equitable prioritization frameworks to ensure the people with the greatest need receive treatment first.

WHO defines obesity as a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or above in adults. GLP-1 receptor agonists—a class of medicines that includes liraglutide, semaglutide and tirzepatide—help regulate blood sugar, support weight loss, reduce the risk of cardiovascular and kidney complications, and lower mortality risk in people with type 2 diabetes.

The new guideline specifically evaluates these three medicines for long-term obesity treatment.

WHO also warns of a growing market for falsified and substandard GLP-1 products, driven by soaring global demand.

The organization stresses the need for strict regulatory oversight, safe distribution channels, prescription-only access, patient education and international cooperation to safeguard public health.