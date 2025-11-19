Connect with us

WHO donates ambulances to boost Kenya’s healthcare

The equipment has been allocated to seven national referral hospitals and the National Emergency Response Centre, with additional ambulances headed to Elgeyo Marakwet, Marsabit, Siaya, Samburu and Tana River to strengthen reproductive and maternal health services.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – Kenya’s universal health coverage programme has received a major boost after receiving new ambulances and essential medical supplies from the World Health Organisation at State House Nairobi.

President William Ruto said the support will improve emergency referrals, expand oxygen capacity and enhance readiness against cholera, Mpox and other health threats.

“We are implementing comprehensive healthcare reforms in partnership with county governments and development partners to advance the universal health coverage programme. Our focus is to ensure that every Kenyan accesses high-quality health services,” he said.

The Head of State added that Elgeyo Marakwet, Marsabit, Siaya, Samburu and Tana River counties will also receive similar vehicles to support reproductive and maternal health services.

Ruto said the new resources will strengthen emergency referral care and expand oxygen capacity.

“They will help reduce maternal and newborn deaths in high-burden counties and improve our readiness to roll back cholera, Mpox and other public health threats,” the President stated as he presided over the handover of ambulances and essential medical supplies from the World Health Organisation to the seven national referral facilities and the National Emergency Response Centre in the Ministry of Health.

