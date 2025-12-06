President Ruto revokes Basil Criticos’ appointment as KenTrade Chairperson

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 — President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of former Taita Taveta MP Basil Criticos as Chairperson of the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), ending his two-year tenure at the helm of the state agency.

The decision was announced through a Gazette Notice dated December 5, 2025, which also removed board members Paul Mwiti Mucheke and Abubakar Ketemon.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7(3) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, revoke the appointments of Basil Criticos as Chairperson, and Paul Mwiti Mucheke and Abubakar Ketemon as members of the Board of Kenya Trade Network Agency, with effect from the 5th December, 2025,” reads Gazette Notice No. 17622.

Criticos, a longstanding political ally of President Ruto, was appointed in May 2023 for a three-year term.

His appointment for a period of three years was made via Gazette Notice dated May 26, 2023.

He succeeded Mugambi Imanyara, whose tenure was similarly revoked at the time.

A veteran politician and businessman, Criticos previously served as Assistant Minister for Roads and Public Works under the late President Daniel arap Moi.

His removal marks yet another shake-up in state corporations as the government moves to reorganize key agencies.

The President did not immediately announce replacements for the vacated positions.