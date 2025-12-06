Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Criticos, a longstanding political ally of President Ruto, was appointed in May 2023 for a three-year term/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto revokes Basil Criticos’ appointment as KenTrade Chairperson

President William Ruto has revoked Basil Criticos’ appointment as Chairperson of the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), along with two board members, ending his two-year tenure. Replacements have not yet been announced.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 — President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of former Taita Taveta MP Basil Criticos as Chairperson of the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), ending his two-year tenure at the helm of the state agency.

The decision was announced through a Gazette Notice dated December 5, 2025, which also removed board members Paul Mwiti Mucheke and Abubakar Ketemon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7(3) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, revoke the appointments of Basil Criticos as Chairperson, and Paul Mwiti Mucheke and Abubakar Ketemon as members of the Board of Kenya Trade Network Agency, with effect from the 5th December, 2025,” reads Gazette Notice No. 17622.

Criticos, a longstanding political ally of President Ruto, was appointed in May 2023 for a three-year term.

His appointment for a period of three years was made via Gazette Notice dated May 26, 2023.

He succeeded Mugambi Imanyara, whose tenure was similarly revoked at the time.

A veteran politician and businessman, Criticos previously served as Assistant Minister for Roads and Public Works under the late President Daniel arap Moi.

His removal marks yet another shake-up in state corporations as the government moves to reorganize key agencies.

The President did not immediately announce replacements for the vacated positions.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

KENYA US RELATIONS

Ruto hails Washington engagement with Trump as watershed moment

President William Ruto described his Washington talks with US President Donald Trump as a watershed moment. The visit secured a historic $1.6bn Kenya–US Health...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nominated MP Joseph Hamisi dies at 56, Wetang’ula says death great loss

The National Assembly mourns the death of Nominated MP Denar Joseph Hamisi, 56. Speaker Moses Wetang’ula praises his humility, professionalism, and dedication to national...

2 hours ago

Africa

They’ll spend a lot of time hugging each other: Trump on Kagame-Tshisekedi relations

In characteristic style, Trump remarked that Presidents Paul Kagame and Félix Tshisekedi “spent a lot of time killing each other, and now they’re going...

1 day ago

Headlines

Ruto says proposed AGOA extension critical for trade stability

If passed, the extension would allow ongoing negotiations to continue without risking the gains made over AGOA’s two-decade history, while offering space to redesign...

1 day ago

Africa

DRC, Rwanda plan inaugural REIF Summit under US-backed deal

The DRC and Rwanda are preparing their first Regional Economic Integration Framework summit after a landmark US-backed peace agreement, paving the way for joint...

1 day ago

Capital Health

Govt assures public on data privacy in new USD1.6bn health deal

Kenya has reassured the public that no personal health data will be shared under its new USD 1.6 billion Health Cooperation Framework with the...

1 day ago

EAC

Trump witnesses signing of peace deal between leaders of DR Congo and Rwanda

"I have a lot of confidence in both leaders," Trump added. "We'll keep these commitments. I know they're going to keep them and follow...

2 days ago

Capital Health

US ends ‘NGO Industrial Complex’ Model in New Health Deal With Kenya

Rubio said the new model replaces fragmented donor-led arrangements with a Government-to-Government (G2G) funding approach focusing on sustainability and accountability.

2 days ago