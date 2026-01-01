Xi urges solid work for more progress

BEIJING, China, Jan 1 — President Xi Jinping has called for solid steps to promote high-quality development in the new year, further deepen reform and opening-up across the board, and deliver prosperity for all, in order to write a new chapter in the story of China’s miracle.

Xi made the remarks on Wednesday evening when delivering his 2026 New Year message in Beijing through China Media Group and the internet.

Showing confidence in China’s growth next year, which marks the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, Xi expressed the nation’s commitment to working with all countries to advance global peace and development.

Reviewing China’s development over the past year, Xi said the nation has met the targets set in its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) for economic and social development, and made solid advances on the new journey of Chinese modernization.

“Our economic output has crossed thresholds one after another, and it is expected to reach 140 trillion yuan ($20 trillion) this year,” he said, noting that China’s economic strength, scientific and technological abilities, defense capabilities and composite national strength all reached new heights.

Xi said the past five years have been “a truly remarkable journey” and “our accomplishments have not come easily”. Honoring every hardworking individual who made the nation thrive and prosper, he said, “I salute you all for your exceptional diligence and invaluable contributions.”

In his message, Xi highlighted China’s efforts to energize high-quality development through innovation in 2025, saying it integrated science and technology deeply with industries and made a stream of new innovations.

Breakthroughs

He said that many large artificial intelligence models have been competing in a race to reach the top, and breakthroughs have been achieved in the research and development of China’s own semiconductor chips.

“All this has turned China into one of the economies with the fastest growing innovation capabilities,” Xi said. “Inventions and innovations have boosted new quality productive forces and added colorful dimensions to our lives.”

Xi emphasized the importance of improving people’s well-being, saying that “no issue of the people is too small”.

“Over the past year, the rights and interests of the workforce in new forms of employment have been better protected, facilities have been upgraded to bring more convenience to the elderly, and each family with childcare needs has received a subsidy of 300 yuan per month,” he said.

Noting that the world is undergoing changes and turbulence, with some regions still grappling with conflicts, Xi said that China always stands on the right side of history.

“After announcing the three global initiatives on development, security and civilization, I put forward the Global Governance Initiative to promote a more just and equitable global governance system,” he said, adding that China is ready to work with all countries to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

While pledging the central government’s support for the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions to better integrate into the overall development of the country and maintain long-term prosperity and stability, Xi noted that the Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a bond of blood and kinship, and the historical trend of China’s reunification is unstoppable.

